Toronto Voter Turnout Hits 46 Percent, Highest in Over a Decade

Toronto saw its highest municipal voter turnout in more than a decade with 46 percent, while London Ontario lagged at 31 percent and many smaller municipalities used online voting.

Toronto's municipal election drew nearly one million voters, with 46 percent of eligible residents casting a ballot, the city's highest turnout in more than a decade.

Toronto Turnout Surges Amid Competitive Race

Unofficial results from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) show 989,990 ballots were cast in Toronto, where Olivia Chow secured victory with 532,201 certified votes compared to Brad Bradford's 404,013. The competitive mayoral race between Chow and Bradford was the main driver, experts say. Cristine de Clercy, a political scientist at Trent University, said the close contest attracted attention and motivated voters.

Also read Toronto's voter turnout numbers are in — and they show a rebound at the ballot box

Polls placing the two candidates close together, including one that put Bradford ahead days before the election, made people feel their votes could make a difference. Across Ontario, the average voter turnout was around 36 percent, according to AMO data, with more than four million Ontarians voting. Turnout varied widely in municipalities with populations over 100,000. Chatham-Kent and Greater Sudbury both saw 41 percent turnout, while Kitchener had the lowest at 22 percent.

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In London, Ontario, where incumbent Josh Morgan was re-elected, turnout was 31.01 percent, with 103,163 ballots cast in person or by mail. That is an increase of about six percentage points from 2022. Morgan received over 45 percent of the total votes, while his closest competitor got a little over 26 percent.

Cameron D. Anderson, a political science professor at the University of Western Ontario, said London's turnout has historically lagged behind Toronto's, and the lack of tough opposition for Morgan further dampened participation. He noted that in Chow's case, the sense that the challenger could win increased motivation to vote.

Factors Driving Higher Turnout in Major Cities

Myer Siemiatycki, a professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, said Toronto's stronger political culture of participation, robust media coverage, and a wide range of issues like bike lanes and traffic gridlock also fuelled higher turnout. He added that Chow's dedicated volunteers helped drive up the vote. In nearby Mississauga, where Alvin Tedjo won a close three-way race, turnout was 34 percent, a 12-point surge from 2022 but still lower than Toronto.

Siemiatycki attributed the difference to Toronto's stronger political culture and central cities generally having a stronger history of participation than suburban areas. Meanwhile, many Ontario municipalities offered online voting this year. According to AMO, 272 municipalities, or two thirds, used internet voting along with other methods, up from 217 in 2022. Among southern Ontario municipalities with online options, Sarnia had 48.02 percent turnout with 73.6 percent voting online.

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Online Voting Boosts Participation in Smaller Towns

Woodstock had 33.17 percent turnout with 53.41 percent online, and Burlington had 35.5 percent turnout with 46.5 percent online. Lindsay Jones, executive director of AMO, said online voting gives voters more choice. She noted that for municipalities with fewer than 10,000 residents, turnout was 42 percent, higher than the provincial average of 36 percent. She said it is often smaller municipalities that adopt internet voting because it is more convenient, but decisions are made case by case.

Former London Mayor Matt Brown, now co-owner of the podcast London Ontario Online News, believes London could do more to engage voters. He said the community needs to set a goal to increase turnout and develop a strategy, with online voting as a possible part.

However, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis opposes online voting for London. He argued there is no proof that the person voting online is the registered voter, citing possibilities like a spouse voting for both partners or a parent voting for a child. He said this undermines the principle of one person, one vote, and he also has concerns about cyber-security and potential errors with the voters list.

Despite Toronto's higher turnout, Siemiatycki said it is still too low and remains a problem that needs to be addressed. The election results and turnout data provide a snapshot of municipal engagement across Ontario as communities consider different voting methods.