London, Ontario Named Canada's Top Party City in Uber Nightlife Index for Second Year

Uber's Nightlife Index ranks London, Ontario as Canada's top party city for the second consecutive year, with Halloween named the second biggest party night. Uber and MADD Canada promote safe rides.

London, Ontario has been named Canada's biggest party city for the second year in a row, according to Uber's Nightlife Index. The ranking was released by Uber Canada and draws on aggregated, anonymized insights from Uber and Uber Eats covering the past year's late-night trends across the country.

London Named Top Party City

Uber said the index tracks which cities party the hardest and also identifies Canadians' favourite morning-after cures. The company announced the findings in a statement accompanying the rankings. London took the top spot in the national ranking, repeating its first-place finish from the previous year. Winnipeg placed second, followed by Lethbridge in third and Kitchener-Waterloo in fourth.

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Toronto rounded out the top five. Halifax came sixth, St. John's seventh, Windsor eighth, Saskatoon ninth and Vancouver tenth. The top ten list spans several provinces and includes cities of widely different sizes, from major urban centres such as Toronto and Vancouver to smaller communities such as Lethbridge and St. John's. The release of the index coincides with Uber's declaration that Halloween is the second biggest party night in Canada.

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New Year's Eve holds the top position on the list of the biggest nights out. Halloween Night ranks second, while Halloween Weekend sits third. Holiday Party Season is fourth and St. Patrick's Day Weekend is fifth. According to Uber data, Halloween is not only one of Canada's biggest nights out.

Canadians also stay out later on the occasion, with celebrations extending further into the night than usual. Uber framed the findings around its message on safe transportation during late-night celebrations. Laura Miller, head of Public Policy and Communications at Uber Canada, said Canadians should be able to enjoy themselves and get home safely whether the occasion is Halloween, a holiday party or a night out with friends.

Uber Promotes Safe Nightlife Travel

Miller said having more transportation options makes it easier for people to plan ahead and leave the car at home. She said Uber is proud to work with MADD Canada to encourage safe choices and help prevent impaired driving. The Nightlife Index is based on aggregated and anonymized data rather than individual trips, according to Uber. The company said the figures reflect the past year of late-night activity on its ride-hailing and delivery platforms.

The ranking places London at the centre of Canada's nightlife conversation for a second consecutive year, while also highlighting the nights when Canadians are most likely to be out late. This news comes at an appropriate time, as Uber also declared Halloween to be the second biggest party night. Halloween isn't just one of Canada's biggest nights out. Canadians also stay out later, with Uber data showing that celebrations extend further into the night than usual.

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St. Patrick's Day Weekend also ranks among the top five biggest nights out. Uber's statement emphasized that the index uses aggregated, anonymized insights from both Uber and Uber Eats. This year's Index tracks the past year's late-night trends, from the cities that party the hardest to Canadians' favourite morning-after cures. The company reiterated its commitment to safety through its partnership with MADD Canada.

MADD Canada Partnership Ensures Safety

Laura Miller, head of Public Policy and Communications at Uber Canada, said, Whether it's Halloween, a holiday party, or a night out with friends, Canadians should be able to enjoy themselves and get home safely. Having more transportation options makes it easier to plan ahead and leave the car at home. That's why Uber is proud to work with MADD Canada to encourage safe choices and help prevent impaired driving.

The ranking places London at the centre of Canada's nightlife conversation for a second consecutive year, while also highlighting the nights when Canadians are most likely to be out late. The index serves as a snapshot of late-night activity across the country, based on aggregated and anonymized data rather than individual trips.