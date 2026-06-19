London Marathon to Expand to Two‑Day Event in 2027 Following Record Ballot Demand

The 2027 London Marathon will be held over two days, allowing 100,000 runners and aiming to raise £150 million for charities while delivering a £400 million economic boost.

The London Marathon , first held in 1981 with 7,747 participants, will expand to a two‑day event in 2027 to accommodate unprecedented demand. Organizers announced that for one year only, the race will take place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 April, allowing 100,000 runners to take part-effectively doubling the odds for the 1,338,544 people who entered the ballot for the 2027 edition.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events (LME), said the "Double" represents the most ambitious evolution of the event to date, projecting that more than £150 million will be raised for charities and that the UK economy will receive a £400 million boost. All applicants will be entered into a single ballot covering both days, with results to be revealed in early July.

The decision follows a record‑breaking 1.33 million applications for next year's race, surpassing the previous high of 1,133,813 for 2026. In 2026 the marathon saw 59,830 finishers and remained the world's largest annual one‑day fundraising event, having generated over £90 million for charitable causes to date.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, welcomed the expansion, stating that London is the sporting capital of the world and expressing delight that the iconic event will become a two‑day celebration for one year only. He emphasized that the marathon showcases the best of the capital and pledged to work with LME and partners to ensure appropriate measures for the entire weekend as part of efforts to build a better, more prosperous London.

Brasher clarified that the two‑day format is strictly a one‑off, conceived nine years ago with an original target of 2020, though permission had not been granted at that time. The elite women, elite female para‑athletes, championship and "good for age" women will lead the mass start on one day, while the elite men, elite male para‑athletes, championship and "good for age" men will lead on the other. All 100,000 participants will follow the traditional route from Greenwich to Westminster.

A separate ballot will be held for Sunday-the customary day for the marathon-before a second draw for Saturday. Any extra income earned from the expanded format will be distributed by the London Marathon Foundation to projects that promote physical activity for children and young people across London and the UK





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