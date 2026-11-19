Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 28, of London, is wanted on charges including first-degree murder in the 2021 Bolton shooting death of Giovanni Costa and has been added to the BOLO program's Top 25 most wanted fugitives list.

A London man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Bolton has been added to Canada's Top 25 most wanted fugitives list. OPP said Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 28, of London, was named No. 14 on the list released Thursday by the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) program.

Fesshaghirgis Named Most Wanted Fugitive

The updated list uses AI-generated depictions to show how the suspects might move in public. Police said Fesshaghirgis is known to frequent London and the Greater Toronto Area. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for him. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Also read Man linked to Bolton shooting added to Canada's Most Wanted list

The case stems from a series of shootings that began on Nov. 12, 2020. York Regional Police responded to a shooting at a business on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan around 6:30 p.m. One person was taken to hospital. More than two months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, officers with the Caledon OPP responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in Bolton around 12:30 p.m. Two people suffered gunshot wounds, including the victim from the Vaughan shooting.

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Police said Giovanni Costa, 65, of Bolton, was found dead at the scene. Police said five people have been arrested since the investigation began. Investigators are urging members of the public not to approach Fesshaghirgis and to contact police immediately if he is seen. The Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Costa's murder.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Caledon OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. OPP Forensic Identification Services has also assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about Fesshaghirgis' whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. The most wanted fugitive in Canada is now Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh Leads Most Wanted List

Singh is wanted in connection with the 2023 assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C. The FBI previously announced a US$1 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The BOLO program is also offering a reward of up to $250,000. 53-year-old Kyle Douglas Prouse, of Montreal, was the second most wanted fugitive on the list. An award of up to $100,000 has been offered for information leading to his apprehension.

Police allege Prouse shot a security guard inside Fairview Mall after committing a robbery at a jewelry store on the morning of April 21. The victim sustained critical injuries but ultimately survived the attack. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Prouse has ties to both Toronto and Vancouver. A $100,000 reward was previously announced for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Demkiw said police believe that in the previous three years, Prouse has also committed several armed robberies in Ontario and Quebec. In a written statement read aloud by the event's moderator, the victim of the shooting had a message for the man who allegedly shot him. The clock is ticking, he said. Bad guys can only run for so long before police catch up.

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Cody Rudifo Wanted For Christopher Gordon Murder

They can only hide for so long before somebody spots them. Demkiw noted that a suspect wanted in the murder of 34-year-old Christopher Gordon is the third most wanted suspect on the list. Police allege Cody Rudifo, 32, of Timmins, is one of two men involved in the murder of Gordon, who was found with traumatic injuries inside a Toronto Community Housing Complex on Oct. 24. A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information leading to Rudifo's arrest.

When the Toronto Police Service member in charge of this investigation submitted this case to us, he stated that this was the most disturbing conduct he had ever encountered in 26 years of service, Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois said at Thursday's news conference. Both men, Demkiw said, are believed to be armed and dangerous. As part of Thursday's news conference, BOLO also released AI-generated depictions of what the suspects might look like in public.

The BOLO program has shown time and time again what happens when police and the public work together, Demkiw said. Since 2018, 19 of the 28 Toronto cases featured by BOLO have ended in an arrest, including the case that held last year's number one spot.

Toronto Police Suspects Dominate Top 25 List

When I look at this new list today, my first thought is with the victims of these crimes, the lives that were taken or irrevocably altered, the families, forever changed, the communities left feeling less safe and less secure. In total, suspects wanted by the Toronto Police Service make up six of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

The full list includes Satinderjeet Singh, Kyle Prouse, Cody Rudifo, Ayoub Mohamed, Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez, Joseph Madore, Brayton Kennedy, Manpreet Singh, Devondre Hall, Gianpietro Tiberio, Paul Bonnick, Anthony Gillespie, Dylan Denis, Filmon Fesshaghirgis, Maaroof Bangi, Fadel Naim, Tamah McLean, Mason Jenkins, Devin Norgaard, Pedram Rabie, Joshua Turner, Yusuf Ali, Gurkirat Singh, Dellano Robertson-Berry and Tommy Bernier-Thibault.