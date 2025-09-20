London Fashion Week Kicks Off With Student Designers, Sustainability and Inclusivity

London Fashion Week opened with a showcase of emerging talent from Birmingham City University, alongside established designers highlighting sustainability, inclusivity, and innovative materials. The event featured a diverse range of designs, from sculptural leatherwear and Aran-inspired knitwear to recycled fabrics and body-positive collections.

London Fashion Week unveiled its latest offerings with a bold move, opening the event with a presentation by graduates from Birmingham City University in Soho.

This marked a significant first, showcasing student designs at the commencement of the 41-year-old fashion extravaganza, held in a city renowned for its history of innovative and expressive sartorial expressions, from the rebellious punk era to the playfully unconventional styles, a legacy celebrated in the new exhibition at London’s Design Museum, focusing on the pivotal Blitz Club and its profound influence on shaping the distinctive fashion landscape of the 1980s. BCU's presentation was a rich showcase featuring the creations of ten talented fashion graduates. Highlights included Rohan Scott's sculptural leatherwear, crafted using wet forming, a technique where the natural fabric is dampened and molded into specific shapes, and Jasmine Jolley's voluminous separates, inspired by the worn textures of her grandmother's sofa. The display was not only a testament to diverse design philosophies but also a strong endorsement of sustainability within the fashion industry. Emily Brookes ingeniously employed a variety of deadstock fabrics, breathing new life into the silhouettes of her genderless ensembles, while Lauren Broxton demonstrated her commitment to repurposing leather waste, constructing bold garments and accessories. Broxton's studio, located in the Midlands, the historic heartland of Britain's saddlery and leather goods industry, showcased a deep respect for the craft and its heritage. Irish creative Megan Ginn drew inspiration from the iconic tradition of Aran knitwear, developing an innovative collection. She masterfully constructed her pieces using an algae-based biomaterial, using it to bond wool to other fabrics. Ginn highlighted the transformative potential of the material, emphasizing its ability to be reshaped after each wear, giving the garment a unique capacity to “evolve.”\Notable knitwear also made an appearance, courtesy of Canadian-born, London-based designer Mark Fast. A favorite of celebrities like Ashley Graham and Chloe Bailey, Fast's body-positive designs, reflecting his longstanding commitment to featuring non-size zero models, have been featured in inclusivity-centered exhibitions. His new collection featured a range of daring, second-skin styles, showcasing his signature weaving techniques, alongside salt-bleached denim and intricate lace pieces. The first evening culminated in H&M's runway spectacle at 180 Strand, the central hub of London Fashion Week this season, attracting a star-studded front row including Little Simz, Richie Shazam, Charithra Chandran, and Emily Ratajkowski. The event garnered applause from a crowd filled with international influencers, who enthusiastically applauded the show's diverse cast of models, including nepo babies like Lila Moss and Romeo Beckham, and social media stars like Marlon Lundgren Garcia. The reception was particularly heartwarming for the transgender model Alex Consani, celebrating her presence, especially at a time when the existence of such people is under attack in various parts of the world. For its debut London runway event, the Swedish megabrand showcased three distinct “acts” of designs, reflecting a range of influences, from the Britpop vibes of the 1990s to the sophisticated tailoring of Saville Row. References to the flamboyant style of 1920s Flappers were seen in lean frocks with metallic fringe embellishments, while the contemporary trend for oversized proportions was a dominant theme – exemplified by a trio of oversized argyle knit outfits, accessorized with large faux fur clutches and thigh-high boots. The finale saw South London singer Lola Young performing two indie-pop numbers to wrap up the pageantry as the audience sang along and the models danced through their final walk. The presentation set the tone for what is expected to be an inspiring few days ahead.\The opening of London Fashion Week by Birmingham City University graduates signifies a paradigm shift in the fashion industry, emphasizing the importance of nurturing emerging talent. The incorporation of student work highlights a commitment to innovation, creativity, and diverse perspectives within the fashion world. The sustainable practices showcased by designers such as Emily Brookes and Lauren Broxton represent a growing trend in the industry, focusing on minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact. The use of deadstock fabrics and the repurposing of leather waste are testaments to the evolving focus on responsible fashion, reflecting a broader societal movement towards conscious consumption. Megan Ginn’s pioneering use of algae-based biomaterials demonstrates the ongoing search for alternative, eco-friendly materials that can reshape the future of garment design and construction. Mark Fast's continued championing of body positivity and inclusivity sets an example, encouraging fashion to become more representative and welcoming. The presence of diverse models in the show highlights an important shift towards embracing different body types, ethnicities, and gender identities. H&M's involvement, coupled with a front row that includes prominent figures in music, acting, and social media, further underscores the increasing convergence of fashion with other forms of creative expression and popular culture. The brand’s show also illustrates how major retailers are acknowledging trends towards inclusivity, while providing a platform for the celebration of varied models like Alex Consani, further demonstrating that fashion can be used to push forward on social issues and societal acceptance. The selection of Lola Young as the final act, as well as the overall tone, illustrates that the event is inclusive and focused on the importance of celebrating individuality, representing the vibrant, dynamic spirit of London Fashion Week





