London Council Delayed on Tolpuddle Housing Co-op Safety Crisis

Tolpuddle Housing Co-op President Jo Dee Phoenix criticizes City of London's slow response to safety issues. Council delays action until December 15 amid resident fears and unresolved fire code violations.

Tenants at the Tolpuddle Housing Co-op in London, Ontario, continue to face significant safety concerns more than six months after the City of London council endorsed a plan for municipal staff to intervene in the complex's operations. Board President Jo Dee Phoenix has publicly stated that the promised support from the municipality has not materialized at the speed required to address urgent safety issues within the building. The complex houses low-income residents, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families, many of whom live in fear due to ongoing security failures.

Chronology of Safety Failures and Council Response

On March 5, 2024, CTV News was granted access to the 134-unit apartment and townhouse complex located near the corner of Adelaide and King streets. Journalists documented a sharp rise in trespassing, drug dealing, and vandalism, with hallways and stairwells covered in graffiti and holes kicked into drywall. Security systems designed to control entry had been smashed, and a long list of fire code violations remained unaddressed.

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At the time of the inspection, 15 rent-geared-to-income (RGI) units were so severely damaged by previous tenants that they were uninhabitable. The repairs required were costs that the co-op could not afford. Board President Phoenix attributed the crisis to city hall's decision to place high-needs tenants with active addictions in a building that was never designed to offer adequate social and medical supports.

In response to these conditions, the city council responded in April by endorsing a plan to declare the Tolpuddle Housing Co-op a "Project in Difficulty." This designation allows the city to take a more active role in governing and managing the troubled housing complex to ensure tenant safety and property integrity.

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Failed Promises and Administrative Delays

Jo Dee Phoenix claims that the follow-through on the council's endorsement has fallen significantly short of expectations. She noted that the city had promised to conduct security audits, report findings, and appoint a mentor to assist the board. Phoenix stated that none of these promised interventions have occurred, leaving the co-op to manage a deteriorating situation without external professional guidance.

On September 24, Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson submitted a formal letter to the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee. The letter requested an urgent update on several critical items, including the recommended CPTED Security Audit, the appointment of a Mentor, the release of funding for security enhancements, and the status of any third-party investigations involving the Housing Division.

Instead of addressing these urgent requests, council referred Stevenson's letter to the next meeting of the CAPS Committee. However, the municipal election pushed the next scheduled committee meeting to November 30. Any recommendation from the committee will not be finalized until the following council meeting on December 15, which marks the last meeting of the year.

Financial Strain and Ongoing Resident Fear

Despite the administrative gridlock, Phoenix says the board continues to authorize necessary repairs and has overseen the restoration of some severely damaged parts of the building. She credits her board for restoring some RGI units, but emphasizes that the co-op lacks the financial resources to maintain heightened security and cover rising repair costs.

Phoenix explained that the housing division has provided some financial help with large payments for insurance and major structural repairs. However, she stated that the city refuses to provide any funding for day-to-day operations. This lack of operational support prevents the co-op from addressing immediate needs, such as replacing broken security hardware and hiring adequate security personnel.

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The situation remains critical for the residents, including seniors and the disabled, who face daily risks from trespassing and vandalism. Phoenix described the current state of affairs as very, very disappointing and urgent, noting that people in the community live in fear because the promised help never arrives when needed most.

Interim Receiver and Future Governance Steps

A Request for Proposals (RFP) posted on the city's Bids and Tenders website seeks a company to act as an Interim Receiver. This receiver would temporarily take control of many aspects of the housing co-op for the next 180 days. The appointed firm would stabilize operations and governance while developing a transition strategy for the period after their role concludes.

The board of directors had requested the appointment of an interim receiver under the Housing Services Act as an alternative remedy. Phoenix asserts that the housing division is attempting to transfer responsibility for the complex to a third party because they find the situation at Tolpuddle too advanced for their current capabilities.

The City of London has not yet provided a response to inquiries regarding the progress of the plan to address the condition, operations, and governance of the building. With the next council meeting set for December 15, stakeholders await concrete actions to resolve the unresolved fire code violations and security failures that have plagued the Tolpuddle Housing Co-op for months.