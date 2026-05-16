Logging Permits Threaten Endangered Southern Mountain Caribou in British Columbia

A conflict between B.C. government ministries has emerged after logging permits were granted in critical caribou habitats despite biological warnings and the protections of the Species at Risk Act.

In the serene landscapes of British Columbia, a quiet but desperate battle is being waged to save the southern mountain caribou , a species teetering on the edge of extinction.

For residents like Mike James, the fight is personal. James envisions a future where his first grandchild can experience the majesty of these animals during a visit to his family cabin near Quesnel Lake.

However, that dream is threatened by a systemic failure in government oversight. These caribou, often referred to as deep snow caribou, possess specialized snowshoe-like hooves that enable them to navigate high-altitude terrains in old-growth forests to feed on essential lichens. Their range is primarily concentrated in eastern B.C. , stretching from the north-central regions down toward the United States border, though small populations persist in western areas.

Despite their biological importance, decades of aggressive logging have decimated their habitat, leaving fewer than 1,400 individuals scattered across 18 fragmented herds. In the specific region surrounding James' cabin, the population has dwindled to just under 200 animals, creating a precarious situation where any further habitat loss could be catastrophic. The controversy centers on a jarring disconnect between two provincial government bodies.

A memo dated July 2025 from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship explicitly recommended against allowing logging in critical caribou habitats. This memo, obtained by a group of concerned residents, detailed how the proposed activity by West Fraser Timber would infringe upon core habitats essential for the caribou's survival. The caribou rely on undisturbed, mature forests not only for sustenance but as vital sanctuaries for raising their calves and hiding from predators.

The document warns that commercial logging creates cutblocks and roads that strip away food sources and provide easy corridors for predators to hunt the caribou. Furthermore, the memo highlighted discrepancies in the data provided by West Fraser Timber. While the company claimed only 200 hectares of new harvest would occur across four permits, the actual data for three of those blocks totaled 329.9 hectares.

When accounting for various buffers, the total area of disturbance could reach 815.2 hectares, further destabilizing a population that is already struggling to remain self-sustaining. Despite these stark warnings from biologists and scientists, the Ministry of Forests proceeded to issue a permit for one of the contested areas shortly after the recommendation was made. Satellite imagery from early May suggests that logging has already commenced in the area, sparking outrage among conservationists.

Lucero Gonzales, a campaigner with the Wilderness Committee, argues that the Ministry of Forests is acting with complete impunity, prioritizing industrial interests over the legal obligations set forth by Canada's Species at Risk Act, under which the southern mountain caribou have been listed as threatened since 2003. Gonzales contends that ignoring the advice of another ministry is an egregious breach of responsibility.

In response, the Ministry of Forests maintains that it balances a variety of factors when granting permits, including public safety, forest resource management, and input from recovery specialists. The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship has attempted to downplay the conflict, describing the disagreement as part of the normal course of business where different ministries hold different decision-making roles.

Nevertheless, for those living on the land and the scientists tracking the caribou, this bureaucratic process feels like a death sentence for one of B.C. 's most vulnerable species





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