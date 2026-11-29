Health Canada has recalled several Lock De-Icer products due to potential leakage and fire hazards from flammable ethanol. The recall involves 30-millilitre white plastic bottles with flip-top caps from brands like Kleen-Flo, MotoMaster, Prestone, and Winter Proof.

Health Canada has announced a recall of several Lock De-Icer products due to potential leakage and fire hazard s. The recall involves products packaged in 30-millilitre white plastic bottles with flip-top dispensing caps.

The affected products include Kleen-Flo Lock De-Icer, MotoMaster Lock Lube & De-Icer, Prestone Lock De-Icer, and Winter Proof Lock De-Icer. These products contain flammable ethanol, and leaks could result in unintentional exposure to the chemicals and pose a fire hazard. The company has received four reports of incidents from distributors.

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No Canadian Injuries Reported

However, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries from Canadian customers. Health Canada is asking people to stop using the product and dispose of it according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines. This recall involves products sold nationwide. Consumers should check their lock de-icer products to see if they match the recalled items.

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The bottles are white plastic with flip-top caps, and the brand names are clearly marked. The recall notice was posted on November 29, 2026. Health Canada says the potential for leakage creates a risk of unintentional exposure to the chemicals and a fire hazard because the product contains flammable ethanol. No injuries have been reported in Canada.

The four incidents reported by distributors are under investigation. Health Canada is monitoring the situation and will provide updates if necessary. People who have these products should stop using them immediately. They should not be thrown in regular trash.

Disposal Instructions for Consumers

Instead, they should be taken to a municipal hazardous waste facility. For more information, consumers can contact Health Canada or visit the recall page on the Health Canada website. The agency says it is working with the company to ensure the products are removed from store shelves. The recall affects several brands, including Prestone Lock De-Icer, which is shown in an image provided by Health Canada.

The image shows a white plastic bottle with a flip-top cap. Health Canada is advising consumers to check their lock de-icer products and follow the disposal instructions. The agency says the recall is due to potential leakage and fire hazards from the flammable ethanol content. This recall is a precautionary measure to protect consumers.

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Health Canada says it will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if needed. Consumers with questions can contact Health Canada. The agency says it is committed to ensuring the safety of Canadians.