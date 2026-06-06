Local Pro Jesse Florkowski Wins North American One-Armed Golf Championship in Medicine Hat

The North American One-Armed Golfer Association crowned local hero Jesse Florkowski as champion at its annual tournament in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The event, which draws golfers with upper extremity disabilities, highlights camaraderie, resilience, and the power of adaptive sports.

The North American One-Armed Golfer Association held its annual championship tournament in Medicine Hat , Alberta, with local golf pro Jesse Florkowski claiming the title. The event, hosted at Connaught Golf Course, attracted about three dozen competitors from across Canada and the United States.

For many participants, the tournament offered more than competition; it provided a unique space for camaraderie among golfers with similar physical abilities. Dan Aldrich, president of the association, emphasized the family-like atmosphere, noting that golfers with one arm rarely encounter peers in regular play. The association, founded in 2000, creates opportunities for upper extremity amputees to compete on equal footing.

This year's host, Jesse Florkowski, is a scratch golfer born without a right arm who has won the championship multiple times. In the final match, Florkowski overcame a two-stroke deficit after 15 holes to defeat Vince Biser with a birdie on the 18th hole. Both will advance to the USGA Adaptive Open. Florkowski, a local legend in Medicine Hat, also excels in bowling and holds a business degree from Medicine Hat College, which he uses in course management.

The tournament has expanded its categories to include players with partial paralysis, missing hands or fingers, prosthetics, as well as ladies, seniors, and juniors. Aldrich explained that while arms are crucial for club control in golf, leg amputations can sometimes offer an advantage in stability. Florkowski argued that one-armed players can achieve near-identical swings through practice and hand-eye coordination, focusing on shot-making rather than strength.

Another competitor, Alexander Gibbs from Georgia, who was born prematurely without the use of his right arm, also participated, finishing fifth at the 2024 event in California





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