Local musicians shed light on little-known story of Anishinaabe code talkers

A pair of local musicians are shedding new light on a little-known story of code talkers who are believed to have used the Anishinaabe language to encrypt military communications during the Second World War.

A pair of local musicians are shedding new light on a little-known story of code talkers who are believed to have used the Anishinaabe language to encrypt military communications during the Second World War .

The subject matter for the song was gleaned from stories passed down by members of Syrette's family in the oral tradition - including stories that came directly from George Minisino Pine, Syrette's late, great uncle who joined three Garden River servicemen in using the Anishinaabe language to relay messages and tactical information. The British commanders at the time had the foresight to pair them up in groups of two, and they would relay communications over the radio because the British commanders knew that the Axis - the enemy forces - wouldn't be able to intercept or understand those messages.

The lyrics of the song are inspired in part by a 1944 letter Pine had sent to his sister, Hilda, from somewhere in France while she was attending Shingwauk Indian Residential School. The idea behind the lyrics to Ogichidaa was to 'make the song about what they couldn't say,' to each other at the time, given Pine's role as a code talker and his sister attending residential school.

The song is intended to celebrate the area's local history and inspire younger generations of Anishinaabe people to pursue their own 'language reclamation journey,' according to Syrette.

'People who are relatives of those veterans who served and spoke the language, there's no better way to honour them than to reclaim the language they used,' he said. For the songwriters, the song isn't just a nod to the resilience of the Anishinabek - it's an example of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people working together.

'This is just our tiny, small contribution to the larger efforts of reconciliation,' Syrette said





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Anishinaabe Code Talkers Second World War Indigenous Reconciliation Language Reclamation Local History

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