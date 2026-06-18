Local businesses celebrated with 2026 Quinte Business Achievement Award nominations open

The 2026 Quinte Business Achievement Awards invite nominations from local businesses and not‑for‑profit organisations across Brighton, Belleville, Quinte West and Prince Edward County. The process recognises excellence in entrepreneurship, growth, community service and innovation, culminating in a gala award ceremony in October.

Local businesses foster the heartbeat of our region and the Quinte Business Achievement Awards honour that spirit. For three decades the event has spotlighted local excellence in a spectrum that ranges from innovative marketing to community impact.

The 2026 edition invites residents, customers and fellow entrepreneurs to recognise the leaders and organisations that strengthen the Bay of Quinte economy. With a focus on entrepreneurship, growth and community service, this award series celebrates the collaborative effort that transforms business ideas into thriving ventures. The nominations open to all businesses and not‑for‑profit organisations situated in Brighton, Belleville, Quinte West or Prince Edward County.

Voting is encouraged from anyone connected to the nominee - a client, employee, volunteer or neighbour - and can be submitted through a simple online form. Nominators can enter the full name, mailing address, phone number or email of the business and the brief justification for their nomination. All submissions remain confidential until the final review, preserving impartiality and safeguarding the dignity of the nominees.

The submission window closes on 30 June 2026, giving judges ample time to review each entrant. Once the nomination period ends, a panel of independent judges will evaluate the entries based on criteria such as commercial success, innovation, community outreach and employee development. The shortlist of top performers will be presented to the regional community at a public ceremony and the final winners announced in October.

The award winners will share the stage at the Gala held on Friday, 23 October 2026, where a banquet, speeches and a gala dinner will celebrate the achievements of the winners and their contribution to the community. The 2026 awards are the product of a partnership between local municipal governments, chambers of commerce and the most influential organisations that support business growth in the Bay of Quinte.

Generous sponsorships from financial institutions, insurance firms, and community anchors make the awards possible. These include businesses such as the Trenval Business Development Corp, Wilkinson & Co., Business Development Bank of Canada, City of Quinte West, and the Small Business Centre among many more. Their support signals a shared commitment to fostering local innovation and commercial resilience. As a community we are invited to recognise the hard‑worked and visionary companies that build an inclusive economy.

Nominating a business today is a way to say thank you, retain local talent and encourage future entrepreneurs to succeed. Access the nomination portal on the official portal that links through the cities web pages, file a nomination before the 30 June deadline and help shape the June and October award cycles. Participation is free, and the spirit of gratitude is the real reward





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