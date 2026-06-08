Local Business Owner Dan "Bucky" Larocque Runs for Ward 11 Councillor in Sudbury

Dan "Bucky" Larocque, owner of Buckly's BBQ Blend, has entered the race for Ward 11 councillor in Sudbury's October 26 election. His campaign highlights infrastructure repairs, traffic calming, and small business support, positioning himself as a fresh voice with deep family roots in the community.

Dan "Bucky" Larocque, a local barbecue spice company owner, has announced his candidacy for Ward 11 in the upcoming October 26 civic election. He officially filed his nomination papers with the city on May 1 and recently shared a media release with Sudbury.com outlining his campaign priorities.

Despite being new to the political arena, Larocque emphasized his deep familial ties to the community, noting that his great-grandfather, E.A. Whissle, served as an alderman from the 1940s into the 1950s and was instrumental in preserving the iconic Welcoming Arches, an over-road welcome sign.

"My family has lived in Minnow Lake most of my life and I am currently a resident of Ward 11 and I plan to stay here," he stated. "It is time to bring back integrity and loyalty to our ward. " His campaign platform focuses on three key areas: repairing deteriorating infrastructure, reducing traffic speeds in zones near senior residences, schools, and parks, and cutting bureaucratic red tape to support small businesses like his own, Buckly's BBQ Blend.

Larocque has already begun door-to-door canvassing in Ward 11 and reports that many residents are eager for change. With the incumbent councillor, Bill Leduc, running for mayor, Larocque sees an open seat and aims to represent all constituents.

"As cliché as it sounds, I'm hoping to make a difference for the better of our community as well as the greater city of Sudbury," he remarked. Currently, he is the sole declared candidate for Ward 11





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Sudbury Election Ward 11 Candidate Dan Larocque Local Business Infrastructure Traffic Calming

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