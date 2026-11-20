Loblaw faces lower sales growth as consumers spend more on gas while Quebecor bids $19.45 per share for Telus. TD Cowen releases top 2027 stock picks. See market details now.

Canadian retail giant Loblaw Companies Limited reported a slowdown in its core grocery sales this week, highlighting shifting consumer priorities as inflation pressures persist. The company disclosed that retail same-store food sales grew by just 0.6 per cent in the most recent quarter, a noticeable deceleration from the two per cent growth recorded during the same period last year. Management attributed this decline primarily to household budgets being diverted toward higher fuel costs, which reduced disposable income for grocery items.

Loblaw Financial Performance and Stock Reaction

Despite the softer sales figures, financial markets reacted positively to the earnings report, with Loblaw shares rising 16 per cent since their closing price on October 6. This surge reflects investor confidence in the company's ability to navigate a challenging economic landscape through strategic cost controls and operational efficiencies. Shares closed at $71.45 on Friday, trading well below the 12-month price target of $81 set by CIBC Capital Markets analysts, who reiterated an outperform rating on November 19.

Also read BCE held talks with Telus as it considers response to Quebecor’s takeover proposal

Analyst Views on Loblaw Growth Strategies

CIBC analyst Tal Woolley emphasized that Loblaw continues to execute a balanced strategy of growth and risk management in a tougher consumer spending environment. Woolley noted that the company can still drive growth by focusing on gross profit dollar expansion through aggressive purchasing and margin management techniques. Meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets analyst Tamy Chen raised her price target for Loblaw to $77 from $73, also on November 19, stating that the retailer has multiple levers to pull to achieve its financial framework. According to Bloomberg data, the average analyst price target for Loblaw stands at $78.44 based on calls from nine analysts.

Quebecor Bid for Telus and Regulatory Hurdles

In the telecommunications sector, Quebecor Inc. submitted a formal bid to acquire Telus Corporation, offering $19.45 per share. This proposal represents a significant 60 per cent premium over Telus's closing price on November 13. The announcement sent Telus shares soaring, with the company closing up 30 per cent on Friday and becoming the top gainer among the S&P/TSX composite index. However, Desjardins Group analysts Jerome Dubreuil and Laurent Fortier warned in a November 16 note that the deal faces meaningful regulatory and execution hurdles, particularly potential federal opposition to reducing the number of national telecommunications providers.

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Market Impact on Quebecor and Telus Shares

Quebecor has been the top-performing stock among Canada's major wireless players this year, with shares rising 16 per cent year-to-date while competitors remain in the red. Desjardins analysts assigned only a 25 per cent probability that the Quebecor-Telus sale will proceed, reflecting the complexity of the transaction. Consequently, the firm lowered its price target for Quebecor to $76 from $81, with shares closing at $61.26 on Friday. Telus closed at $15.82, while Quebecor maintains an average analyst price target of $79.14 based on 14 covering analysts. Despite the acquisition risks, a combined entity would likely trade at a premium to rivals Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc.

TD Cowen Top Stock Picks and AI Market Volatility

TD Cowen released a comprehensive list of top stock picks for 2027, spanning retail, healthcare, and artificial intelligence sectors. The firm highlighted Canadian discount retailer Dollarama as a strong defensive growth candidate, raising its price target to $250 from $217 due to bottoming losses in international markets. In healthcare, TD Cowen pointed to Guardant Health as a key idea for the new year, citing its blood testing services for cancer detection. Additionally, the market saw significant volatility in the AI sector following the initial public offering of Anthropic PBC. Although Anthropic set records as the largest IPO ever, its shares dropped nine per cent on its second trading day, closing at US$88.91, as broader tech indices like the Nasdaq fell more than five per cent.