Loblaw Bread Settlement Fraud: $8.5 Million in Suspicious Payments

Suspicious e-transfers from the $500-million Loblaw bread settlement reached $8.5 million, as fraudsters exploited the claims process, according to court records.

A $500-million class-action settlement involving Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company has been hit by fraud, with an estimated $8.5 million in suspicious e-transfer payments flagged by Canadian banks, according to court records. The settlement, which compensated consumers who bought bread between 2001 and 2021, was distributed in May, but almost immediately, a market for e-transfer links emerged on the Chinese social-media app RedNote.

Bread Settlement Fraud Exploited by RedNote Users

Vancouver resident Ken Wu was among those solicited on RedNote. A stranger offered him a cut of the proceeds if he used his Canadian bank account to deposit e-transfer links obtained through multiple claims. Wu, who was not eligible for the settlement, refused. Others advertised links publicly, offering generous terms to anyone willing to make hundreds of deposits.

Also read Mother Demands Answers After Son's Death in Millhaven Prison

The scheme relied on the fact that claimants needed a Canadian bank account to accept the e-transfers. Fraudsters, often without such accounts, registered multiple claims using different email addresses and then sold the links to account holders who would split the money.

Banks Report Unusual Account Activity

Three small Canadian banks reported unusual account activity to the settlement administrator, Verita Global LLC, and its banking partner, the Bank of Nova Scotia. Multiple deposits of the bread money were being funnelled into the same accounts. In one case, a single customer deposited roughly 1,000 such e-transfers.

Advertisement

Court records from June show that Interac estimated roughly $3.7 million in payments were suspicious and possibly fraudulent. Within a month, that figure was revised to $8.5 million, a number not previously reported.

Impact on Legitimate Claimants and Settlement Process

The fraud has significant implications for legitimate claimants, as bad actors faking claims reduce the amount available for those who were actually wronged. The settlement stemmed from lawsuits launched after companies reported an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing conspiracy to the Competition Bureau in 2015, in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution. Other grocers have denied involvement.

The administrators, hired by the lawyers, are responsible for implementing security procedures to prevent fraud. The highly publicized settlement attracted a large number of applications, many of which were bogus. The fraud has highlighted vulnerabilities in the e-transfer distribution method.

The investigation into the suspicious payments is ongoing, and it remains unclear how many of the RedNote posts were selling working links versus attempting to scam unsuspecting users. The case underscores the challenges of delivering large-scale class-action settlements in the digital age.