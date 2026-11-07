Living Honour Website Launches to Showcase Indigenous Veterans Monument in Regina

The Living Honour website now offers 360-degree access to Regina's Indigenous Veterans Monument, created by University of Regina students to educate global audiences about historical treatment and military service.

The Living Honour website has officially launched to provide global access to the Indigenous Veterans Monument located in downtown Regina. This digital platform allows users to explore the monument through a detailed 360-degree view while learning about the history of Indigenous veterans. The initiative aims to make the site accessible to people around the world, ensuring that key experiences often omitted from mainstream history are shared with a wider audience.

Digital Access and Monument History

University of Regina Creative Technologies and Design Head Charity Marsh emphasized that the primary goal of the website is to offer an alternative way for individuals to engage with the monument from any location. The interactive experience was designed to bring people to the physical site virtually, bridging geographical gaps for those unable to visit in person. This digital accessibility serves as a crucial tool for educating the public about the contributions and struggles of Indigenous veterans.

Also read Here’s what Regina’s proposed budget looks like for 2027

The physical monument was unveiled on May 3, 2025, in Regina, Saskatchewan. It stands as a tribute to Indigenous veterans who served Canada in war and highlights the difficult treatment they faced upon their return home. The structure features the word Honor displayed in seven Indigenous languages, including Cree, Saulteaux, Lakota, Dakota, Nakota, Dene, and Michif. This linguistic diversity reflects the wide range of Indigenous peoples who served in the military.

Historical Context and Stewardship

Tracy Desjarlais, President of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, played a central role in the design and construction of the monument. She expressed hope that the site will serve as a lasting learning tool for future generations, including grandchildren and their descendants. Desjarlais stressed the importance of children understanding how Indigenous people were treated upon returning to Canada after serving their country.

Advertisement

Historically, Indigenous veterans were denied or prevented from accessing the same benefits and opportunities available to other veterans. The monument addresses this injustice by honoring their service while acknowledging the systemic barriers they encountered. Desjarlais noted that the physical structure is intended to remain a place of education for the long term, ensuring that the stories of these veterans are not forgotten.

Development and Educational Impact

The digital platform was developed through a partnership between the Royal United Services Institute and the University of Regina's Faculty of Media, Art, and Performance. Five University of Regina students built the website, which includes interviews with veterans, soldiers, and family members. These personal narratives add depth to the virtual experience, providing emotional context to the historical facts presented.

Talks regarding the Living Honour website began over a year ago, demonstrating a long-term commitment to digital preservation and education. The Indigenous Veterans Monument provided sponsorship for the project, supporting the effort to create a comprehensive digital archive. The combination of interactive technology and historical documentation creates a robust resource for researchers, educators, and the general public interested in Indigenous military history.