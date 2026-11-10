Living Canadian WWII and Korean War Veterans Drop to 4,306

Veterans Affairs Canada reports a sharp decline in surviving veterans from the Second World War and Korean War, totaling 4,306 as of November 2026.

The number of living Canadian veterans from the Second World War and the Korean War has decreased significantly since last Remembrance Day. Veterans Affairs Canada confirmed that the estimated population of survivors from these two specific conflicts has fallen to approximately 4,306. This figure represents a substantial decline from the 5,649 veterans the federal department estimated just one year ago.

Declining Veteran Population Figures

Veterans Affairs Canada provided these updated estimates to reflect the natural attrition of a generation that has passed. The department noted that it currently lacks a precise breakdown of the current numbers for each individual conflict. Furthermore, there is no specific data available this year regarding the demographic split between men and women who served in the armed forces during those periods.

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Age and Conflict Specifics

During 2025, the department projected that there were 3,691 surviving veterans from the Second World War alongside 1,909 survivors from the Korean War. Most individuals who served in the Second World War are now at least in their late 90s. Conversely, those who served in the Korean War are generally in their early to mid-90s, reflecting the advanced age of this cohort.

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Broader Military Demographics

While the numbers for the older conflicts have dropped, the broader veteran community remains larger. The 2021 Census conducted a rare and comprehensive count of Canadians who served in the military. That census reported 461,240 Canadian Armed Forces veterans living in Canada at that time. The average age of these veterans was recorded at 61 years old during that census period.

Publication Timeline

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 10, 2026. The timing coincides with annual Remembrance Day observances, highlighting the ongoing efforts to track and honor the remaining survivors of these major historical conflicts. The decreasing numbers underscore the urgency of preserving the records and memories of those who served in WWII and the Korean War.