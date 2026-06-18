Liverpool Sign Winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna in 40m Euro Deal

Liverpool have triggered the 40 million euro release clause of Spain international Victor Munoz, signing the winger from Osasuna on a six-year deal. The 22-year-old becomes new manager Andoni Iraola's first signing as Mohamed Salah's departure creates a void on the wing.

Liverpool Football Club has moved swiftly to secure the signature of Victor Munoz , a dynamic 22-year-old winger from Spanish side Osasuna . The transfer was finalized after Liverpool activated the player's 40 million euro release clause, a sum equivalent to approximately 34.6 million British pounds.

This significant investment underscores the club's immediate intent under new management. Reports indicate that Liverpool already have personnel in the United States, where the Spanish national team is competing in the World Cup, to conduct Munoz's medical examination, signaling the advanced stage of the deal. Upon completion, Munoz is expected to commit to a long-term six-year contract at Anfield, tying him to the Merseyside club until 2032.

Munoz's arrival marks the first major acquisition for Liverpool since the appointment of Andoni Iraola as head coach, replacing Arne Slot. The Spanish international, who earned his first cap for Spain in March, is primarily a left-sided winger, though he is adept at playing on either flank. His signing comes at a crucial time for Liverpool, particularly with the confirmed departure of superstar Mohamed Salah, which has created a pressing need for elite wide attacking talent.

The club is not expected to stop with Munoz, as there is a strong and ongoing interest in another young winger, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, a 19-year-old Ivorian international also featuring at the World Cup, who is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain. This transfer saga has a familiar echo for fans of both Liverpool and their rivals, Newcastle United.

Newcastle had been in advanced negotiations to sign Munoz, a move that seemed particularly logical following their sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. However, Liverpool once again demonstrated their financial muscle and decisiveness by hijacking the deal, triggering the release clause directly. This pattern recalls last summer's events where Hugo Ekitike chose Liverpool over Newcastle, and the subsequent forced transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Munoz's skill set is seen as a perfect fit for Iraola's system; he is praised for his ability to effectively break down defensive low blocks and his intelligent movement in the final third, consistently getting into dangerous positions. While his overall goal contributions may need refinement, Liverpool's six-year contract is a clear statement of faith in his potential for growth, bolstered by his pedigree as a graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy and his experience at Real Madrid.

From Osasuna's perspective, the sale of a key player provides a substantial financial windfall. Munoz was a vital figure for the Pamplona-based club last season, making 34 La Liga appearances (31 starts) and contributing six goals and two assists. His efforts were crucial in helping Osasuna secure a comfortable mid-table finish, ending the 2025-26 campaign just one spot above the relegation zone.

His development from a promising talent at Spain's top two clubs into a consistent performer in La Liga has now captured the attention of a European giant. The 22-year-old's style, a right-footed player comfortably operating on the left wing, offers cutting-edge ability and a profile that aligns with modern attacking football's demands for inverted wingers. In summary, this transfer is a multi-layered story.

It is about Liverpool's immediate reshaping of their attack post-Salah, the continued trend of them outmaneuvering Newcastle in the transfer market, and the betting on high-potential young Spanish talent. For Victor Munoz, it represents a monumental step from a struggling La Liga side to one of England's most historic clubs, under a new manager and with the world stage of the World Cup currently showcasing his abilities.

The deal, while costly, is structured as a long-term investment in a player whose best years are anticipated to lie ahead, filling a glaring positional need and setting the tone for Liverpool's summer transfer window





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