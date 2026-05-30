Liverpool have sacked head coach Arne Slot following a disappointing second season that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League. The club thanked Slot for his contributions, including winning the league title in his debut year, but felt a change was necessary. Andoni Iraola is the leading candidate to replace him.

Liverpool FC has parted ways with head coach Arne Slot after two seasons at the helm, a decision that comes on the heels of a dramatic decline in form during the Dutchman's second year in charge.

Slot, 47, who led the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season, saw his side finish fifth in the Premier League this term, missing out on Champions League qualification. The club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), announced the sacking on Monday, citing a need for a new direction as the team prepares for a rebuilding phase. The statement from FSG read: 'That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying.

The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and - most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves - successful. As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

' Despite the praise, the mounting pressure from a disappointing season, including a Carabao Cup final defeat and early exits in the FA Cup and Europa League, ultimately proved too much. Slot's tactical approach, which had been lauded in his first season, was criticized for becoming predictable, and key injuries to players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk exposed a lack of depth in the squad.

The decision also reflects FSG's long-term vision of maintaining Liverpool's competitiveness, as they look to invest in a squad refresh under new leadership. Speculation is already rife about Slot's successor, with recently departed Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola emerging as the leading contender. Iraola, 41, impressed during his tenure at the south coast club, known for his high-pressing style and ability to develop young talent.

Other names in the frame include former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, though Iraola's release clause and familiarity with the Premier League make him a pragmatic choice. Liverpool's decision to sack Slot, despite his first-season success, underscores the unforgiving nature of top-flight football, where past achievements offer little protection against present failures.

The club now faces a critical summer, with key decisions on player contracts, transfers, and the appointment of a manager who can restore the team to title contention. As Liverpool fans digest the news, the focus shifts to the future, with the club hoping that a fresh face can reignite the spark that defined their recent glory years.

The coming weeks will be telling, as FSG moves quickly to secure a new manager and plot a course for the 2025-26 campaign





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