Liverpool's ambitious summer transfer window, which saw them spend over £250m on new signings, has left their squad in a worse state than before. Despite bringing in high-profile players like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool's squad is now mediocre and unbalanced, with expensive acquisitions struggling to make an impact. The club's recruitment team faces criticism for their handling of the transfer window, with many questioning their failure to provide competition for Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on the flanks.

Liverpool 's spending spree this summer was one of the most extravagant in Premier League history, with the club shelling out over £250m on new signings.

The Merseyside club, fresh off a title win under new manager Arne Slot, brought in Germany's 'golden boy' Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m, striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £70m, and full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong for another £70m. However, Liverpool's squad depth and balance suffered as a result, with expensive acquisitions struggling to make an impact and key targets slipping through their fingers.

The club's recruitment team, led by CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, faces criticism for their handling of the transfer window. Liverpool's failure to provide competition for Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo on the flanks has left fans and pundits alike questioning their strategy





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