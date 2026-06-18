Liverpool Raise Bid for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande Amid Stiff Competition

Liverpool's under-90‑million‑euro offer to secure RB Leipzig's 19‑year‑old forward Yan Diomande highlights the club's intent to add pace and talent to its attack, while Leipzig aims to keep the promising star on a long‑term deal.

Liverpool have filed an opening bid for RB Leipzig striker Yan Diomande , with the club's initial offer estimated to hover near €100 million when bonuses are counted.

The first formal proposal is roughly €90 million guaranteed, augmented by €10 million in performance‑related add‑ons. While the figure is generous by any standard, it is expected to fall far short of Leipzig's valuation. The German club, keen to retain the highly‑rated 19‑year‑old, appears unlikely to entertain the offer and is pursuing a new long‑term contract for the Ivory Coast international instead.

Leipzig's assessment of Diomande sits at more than €130 million following the forward's stellar debut season, wherein he scored 12 goals and supplied nine assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances. Nonetheless, Liverpool are not withdrawing from the conversation. The Reds remain confident that, with patience and persistence, they can secure an agreement before the summer transfer window closes.

Their interest in Diomande is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the attacking options that already included the recent acquisition of Victor Munoz during the summer. In addition to Diomande, the club has earmarked a few other promising talents, including FC Koln prospect Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala and Lille attacker Matias Fernandez‑Pardo, as potential contingency options should the primary target continue to elude them. Diomande's rapid rise has placed him among Europe's most exciting young forwards.

The Ivory Coast star combined blistering pace with direct running and fine technical skill to dominate the 2023‑24 Bundesliga campaign. His 12 goals and nine assists not only made him a lynchpin for Leipzig but also earned him a place in the Ivory Coast squad at the World Cup.

A standout performance in the tournament's opening match against Ecuador-where he outshined opponents by winning 11 of 14 duels, completing four of six dribbles, creating a big chance and delivering five key passes-further amplified his high‑profile appeal. These performances have only hardened Leipzig's determination to keep the talented youngster, while Liverpool remain resolute in their pursuit of what many consider one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Should Liverpool succeed in signing Diomande, the club would add a dynamic, pace‑laden forward to a roster already boasting creative strength. The move would signal Liverpool's continued ambition to compete at the highest level by acquiring top tier young talent across Europe, thereby maintaining a competitive edge within the Premier League and European competitions. For Leipzig, retaining Diomande would continue to underpin their attacking philosophy and future prospects.

The negotiation process will likely see both clubs engaging in prolonged talks, with each side hoping to secure the best possible outcome before the transfer window's deadline





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