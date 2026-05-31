Liverpool News: Should They Appoint Andoni Iraola as Manager?

The article discusses the potential appointment of Andoni Iraola as Liverpool's manager, considering his style of football at Bournemouth and his potential fit with the club's needs. It also mentions other potential candidates, such as Luis Enrique, and the challenges Liverpool faces in finding a suitable manager.

boss Andoni Iraola would be the right choice for Liverpool to succeed the sacked Arne Slot or whether you would prefer someone else. If he doesn't have us playing like crabs going side to side again for another season and understands that central midfielders don't play right-back then he'll be an improvement that's for sure.

It would be a gamble but his style of football at Bournemouth is much closer to what we loved under Jurgen Klopp than anything Slot could bring. A risk worth taking. Very happy with the Iraola approach. His attitude and work-rate, and that of his teams, is a better fit for Liverpool and what we need to right the wrongs of this season.

I have always enjoyed how Bournemouth played under Iraola and feel a similar excitement to when we announced Klopp. Thanks, Arne, we will never forget the 20th title, but a change is needed. Iraola would be a gamble. Do Liverpool have the squad for heavy metal football now?

We're in a bit of a mess with last year's signings still to settle in and older players leaving. Luis Enrique would be my choice. He might be tempted to take on a new challenge after Just go all out for Luis Enrique! A big name is the only way to sort the dressing room that Slot lost.

I want Liverpool to take a bit of time to get this appointment right. Sporting director Richard Hughes needs to redeem himself by doing everything he can to persuade Luis Enrique to swap Paris for Liverpool. If that fails, then Iraola would be an acceptable alternative given his body of work in the Premier League. I've got nothing against Iraola but this seems like a backwards step for Liverpool.

I'd want a manager who has a proven track record of winning trophies, not one who delivers mid-table positions at the end of the season. Iraola would be a risk. Bournemouth, and Brighton and Brentford, just seem to be a brilliantly run clubs and that no matter who comes in they punch well above their weight.

When supposedly top managers leave these clubs they don't do as well as is expected of them and this could also be the case for Iraola. I think we need to try and get a more experienced coach who will immediately command the respect of the dressing room





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Liverpool Manager Andoni Iraola Arne Slot Style Of Football Central Midfielders Right-Back Bournemouth Brighton And Brentford Mid-Table Positions Experienced Coach Trophies Respect Of The Dressing Room

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