LIV Golf’s New Orleans Tournament Likely Postponed to Fall Amid Financial and Logistical Concerns

LIV Golf’s inaugural New Orleans tournament, originally set for late June, is expected to be delayed until the fall due to extreme summer heat, course conditions, and potential conflicts with the World Cup. The postponement creates a three-month gap in the league’s U.S. schedule, raising questions about its financial stability and long-term viability.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil was spotted on the course during the pro-am event at Riyadh Golf Club on February 5, 2025, ahead of the LIV Golf tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The league’s inaugural tournament in New Orleans, originally scheduled for June 25-28 at Bayou Oaks at City Park, is now likely to be postponed until the fall, according to multiple reports. Local news outlets, including WDSU and Nola.com, were among the first to confirm the delay on Monday, citing concerns over peak summer temperatures, course conditions, and potential conflicts with the World Cup.

The postponement would create a three-month gap in LIV Golf’s U.S. schedule, with no tournaments from the May 7-10 event at Trump National in northern Virginia until the August 6-9 tournament at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey. This development comes just two weeks after LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil reassured staff and players that the season would proceed uninterrupted and at full throttle, despite speculation that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia might withdraw financial support.

Since its launch in 2022, LIV Golf has reportedly spent over $5 billion, raising questions about its long-term sustainability. Louisiana officials had initially agreed to pay LIV Golf $5 million and invest an additional $2.2 million in course improvements at Bayou Oaks when the tournament was announced last August.

However, WDSU reported that the state will receive a $1 million refund, which had already been paid in advance. The delay appears to be a strategic move to optimize playing conditions, attendance, and viewership, though it also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the controversial league as it navigates financial and logistical hurdles





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