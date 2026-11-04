BC Partners drops LIV Golf 2.0 plan as league seeks liquidation in bankruptcy

BC Partners Credit scrapped a US$300 million plan for LIV Golf 2.0 after failing to attract enough players, and a bankruptcy hearing will now focus on liquidating the league's assets.

BC Partners Credit has scrapped its plan to fund a new version of LIV Golf after the proposed league failed to attract enough player support, the Financial Times reported.

The bankruptcy hearing set for Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey will now shift toward LIV seeking liquidation of its assets rather than approval of a deal. The investor had pledged as much as US$300 million for the project known as LIV 2.0, which was to stage at least 10 tournaments with an emphasis on teams and equity for players. LIV CEO Scott O'Neil had described the equity component as a second bite of the apple.

Also read LIV Golf's Main Investor Drops LIV 2.0 Plan, Bankruptcy Hearing to Shift Toward Liquidation

LIV 2.0 Lacks Player Support

The plan required enough players to sign up, but only four players, including Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale, publicly stated their support. LIV was believed to have as many as 30 players willing to stay with the league, but it lacked the star power needed to make the new venture viable.

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Ted Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, said at a Sportico conference in September that a lot of the money spent created the ecosystem and infrastructure that exists today. He said the firm believed it could run the operation in a financially sustainable way because much of that spending went to getting the players, and the players are here. Jon Rahm was released from his contract in a deal that had been scheduled for approval at Thursday's hearing.

LIV Golf officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LIV Golf New Jersey filed for a change of address in the bankruptcy court on Wednesday, moving from an office in New York to Claymont, Delaware, a commercial office property. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf when it launched in 2022, luring away big names such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and eventually Rahm with signing bonuses of nine figures.

Even ordinary players with only one PGA Tour victory signed for US$30 million, more than they had earned in their careers. The league, originally run by Greg Norman, spent more than US$5 billion. A few months after the start of the Iran war, PIF changed its investment strategy in April and said it would no longer pay for LIV Golf after the 2026 season.

European Tour Blocks LIV 2.0

The Asian Tour, which received a financial boost from LIV for an International Series, decided in July to renew an alliance with the PGA Tour and European tour. As LIV tried to emerge from bankruptcy, filed on Sept. 8, the European tour delivered a crushing ultimatum by saying anyone who signed with LIV 2.0 need not apply for membership in the commercially known DP World Tour. That would make European players ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

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Guy Kinnings, the European tour CEO, said in an interview with The Scotsman that the tour also had to protect itself against an entity that spent, so it was told, over US$7 billion, with one of its aims being to destroy the DP World Tour. Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Tyrrell Hatton also said they would no longer stay with LIV, and the rival league lost young players such as David Puig of Spain and Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland.

The year began with Brooks Koepka getting out of his LIV deal with one year remaining, and the PGA Tour created a path with financial penalties for players to return. Patrick Reed chose not to extend his deal and is poised to return to the PGA Tour next year through his performance in Europe. Rahm said on Tuesday he would be willing to pay the same price as Koepka, though it was unlikely the same deal would be offered.

Star Players Return To PGA

LIV 2.0 had been pushing player equity and prize money that was more than half of the US$20 million purses for individual events when the league began in 2022. LIV's final event was in August in Indianapolis, won by Michael La Sasso, who failed to get through the second stage of European tour Q-school last week.