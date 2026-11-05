LIV Golf to wind down operations after Saudi funding ends and players leave

LIV Golf is winding down its business after losing Saudi Arabian funding, according to a lawyer in a New Jersey bankruptcy hearing. The league had spent over 5 billion dollars since 2022 and filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 8.

LIV Golf is winding down operations instead of launching a new version because of a lack of financial support. A lawyer representing the organization announced the decision in a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday in New Jersey.

Matthew Williams of Gibson Dunn said, The debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan. Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing wind-down in their business. LIV Golf lost Saudi Arabia funding in April after having spent more than US 5 billion since 2022. PIF changed its investment strategy in April and said it would no longer pay for LIV Golf after the 2026 season.

Also read Report: LIV Golf relaunch set to be abandoned

LIV Golf Faces DP World Tour Ultimatum

This came a few months after the start of the Iran war. LIV filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 8. As it tried to emerge from bankruptcy, the European tour laid down a crushing ultimatum. Anyone who signed with LIV 2.0 need not apply for membership in the commercially known DP World Tour.

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That would make European players ineligible for the Ryder Cup. Guy Kinnings, the European tour CEO, called out LIV in an interview with The Scotsman. He said, But we also have to protect the tour against an entity who spent, so we are told, over 7 billion dollars, with one of their aims being to destroy the DP World Tour. Since announcing plans for a new version, top players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have bailed.

Top Players Withdraw From LIV League

Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Tyrrell Hatton also said they would no longer stay with LIV. The rival league also lost young players like David Puig of Spain and Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland. The year began with Brooks Koepka getting out of his LIV deal with one year remaining, and the PGA Tour created a path with financial penalties to return.

Patrick Reed chose not to extend his deal and now is poised to return to the PGA Tour next year through his performance in Europe. Rahm had said on Tuesday he would be willing to pay the same price as Koepka, though it was unlikely that same deal would be offered. LIV 2.0 was pushing player equity and prize money that was more than half the 20 million dollar purses for individuals when it began in 2022.

LIV Final Event Takes Place In Indianapolis

The league was originally run by Greg Norman. Norman was seen applauding Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill. LIV's final event was in August in Indianapolis, won by Michael La Sasso. He failed to get through the second stage of European tour Q-school last week.

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The Asian Tour, which received a financial boost from LIV for an International Series, decided in July to renew an alliance with the PGA Tour and European tour.