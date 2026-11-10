LIV Golf files Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, sets January 7 liquidation hearing

LIV Golf filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with a New Jersey court Tuesday and proposed a January 7 hearing to approve its disclosure statement, beginning liquidation. The Saudi-backed league filed for bankruptcy on September 8 after PIF ended funding.

LIV Golf filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with a New Jersey court Tuesday, along with a proposed schedule for a final hearing on its disclosure statement on Jan. 7 that would begin liquidation.

The plan sets up an orderly wind down. LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 8 after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which had bankrolled the breakaway league from the start, said a change in strategy meant it would no longer pay for LIV after the 2026 season. The bankruptcy plan is for an orderly wind down of LIV.

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Restructuring Deal Fails And Wind Down Begins

The restructuring agreement with BC Partners Credit, which had pledged US$300 million, failed to garner enough support for a LIV 2.0 version that would have kept the league going in 2027. Debtors have determined that no viable restructuring transaction remains available due to lack of player participation and BC Partners termination of the Restructuring Support Agreement, LIV said in a summary of the bankruptcy plan.

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It said PIF invested approximately $5 billion in equity capital and that LIV Golf continually operated at a loss and was years away from profitability. The filing also revealed LIV laid off 289 employees and furloughed 22 others roughly a week before filing for bankruptcy. This was about a month after it finished paying $15.6 million in retention bonuses to seven executives LIV said was essential to finishing the 2026 season and making plans for restructuring.

Bankruptcy Hearings And Creditor Payments

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24 to conditionally approve the disclosure statement, which requires adequate information for those to whom LIV owes money and begins the wind-down phase of LIV operations. The six weeks in between the Jan. 7 hearing to approve the statement are to determine voting rights and take any objections from those who have claims. A wind-down trust would oversee payments to creditors, resolve legal claims and handle other financial matters.

The judge last week approved Jon Rahm's separation from LIV, which cost the two-time major champion a reported $100 million he was owed from when he joined the Saudi-funded league at the end of 2023. Rahm won last week in Abu Dhabi for his first regular European tour title since 2022. The other LIV players, who have been banned by the PGA Tour, now must figure out where to play.

LIV Golf Players Face Uncertain Future

Some have European tour membership or can try to get sponsor exemptions to tournaments, though not the strongest events on the schedule. The PGA Tour has not indicated a path back for players and likely won't until the bankruptcy proceedings are over.