LIV Golf faces existential crisis as its stars crash out of U.S. Open

LIV Golf's top players Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson all missed the cut at the U.S. Open, dealing a severe blow to a league already struggling financially and searching for new investors ahead of the Public Investment Fund's withdrawal of funding.

LIV Golf is in a precarious position this summer and the future of the startup league looks increasingly uncertain. Even in the darkest moments the league has at least one high‑profile player who can occasionally rise to contention.

This week the league suffered a major setback at the U.S. Open as its three biggest representatives - Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson - all fell well short of the cut on Friday, leaving the organization with little hope of a dramatic rescue on Sunday. Jon Rahm entered the tournament fresh from a runner‑up finish at the PGA Championship and a season that saw multiple victories and four second‑place finishes on the LIV schedule.

Ranked inside the world top ten he was widely seen as the league's best chance for a title. After a solid opening round of 2‑under 68, Rahm stumbled with a string of four bogeys followed by a double bogey, posting an 8‑over 78 that pushed him to six over par and out of the cut.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who has been in the top ten in six of his last eight majors, continued his major‑season drought by recording back‑to‑back double bogeys early on Friday and ultimately finishing at 5‑over 75, a score that likely left him on the wrong side of the cut line. Dustin Johnson, once the world No 1 and a multiple major winner, briefly rose to within a shot of the lead early in the day but then collapsed with an eight‑over stretch over five holes, including a quadruple bogey at the 15th.

The former champion, now ranked 245th, saw his chances evaporate in a manner rarely seen from a player of his pedigree. The poor performances come as LIV Golf grapples with financial turmoil. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has poured billions into the league, announced it will withdraw its funding at the end of the 2026 season.

With the league reportedly seeking up to $250 million in new investment and exploring a rebranded "LIV 2.0" format to retain players and attract capital, the situation remains fragile. CEO Scott O'Neil has hinted that the remaining four LIV events scheduled for 2026 may be in jeopardy, noting that the organization is now operating on loans for the rest of the year.

While the next LIV tournament is set for after The Open Championship, the lack of a high‑profile victory at the U.S. Open underscores how difficult it will be for the league to regain credibility. Even a win would have offered a boost to the league's image while it courts fresh investors, but with DeChambeau and Rahm already eliminated and Johnson far from contention, the U.S. Open represents another significant blow.

Whether this marks the final nail in the coffin for the once disruptive venture remains to be seen, but the odds are increasingly stacked against its survival





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