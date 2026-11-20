Sources say Stellantis is set to move ahead with selling its Brampton plant to Roshel, even as federal and provincial officials meet Friday with the company. The talks are expected to focus on conditions for Stellantis' other Canadian operations rather than stopping the sale.

OTTAWA - There is little optimism that the federal government will successfully avert the sale of the Stellantis plant in Brampton, despite an eleventh-hour meeting with Industry Minister Melanie Joly and top officials scheduled for Friday.

Four sources briefed on the confidential talks tell CTV News that Stellantis is heading into the meeting with Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor national president Lana Payne on the premise that its sale of the Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel will go ahead. Stellantis' Global CEO Antonio Filosa is joining the meeting virtually, two sources said.

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Friday's meeting was organized after a Nov. 12 meeting ended in Joly threatening to sue Stellantis for "hundreds of millions of dollars" for breaching a funding agreement it struck with Ottawa in 2022. She then changed tack and said her government was prepared to offer Stellantis more money if it keeps the Brampton assembly plant open. Two of the sources said the company's goal with the new meeting is to talk about its future in a post-sale context.

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They said the company wants to discuss the conditions that are necessary to protect the long-term future of Stellantis' other manufacturing operations. In total CTV News spoke with six sources on Thursday about their expectations heading into the meeting, none of them were authorized to speak publicly on the matter. All but one said the position of the carmaker is that it will go through with its sale of the Brampton plant.

Carrots On Table To Keep Plant Open

One of the sources said the goal of the federal and provincial governments and the union is to put enough carrots on the table so that the company changes its mind. They said Ottawa and Queen's Park are aligned on the need to present a comprehensive offer. Among the concerns the company has are the high cost of federal regulations like the industrial carbon price, three sources said.

However, a separate source said they did not expect Ottawa to entertain a request to lift or pause the carbon price - a key plank in the federal climate change strategy. Since the plant's sale was first announced on Nov. 9, the federal government's reaction has lurched from anger to conciliation, and from threats to offers of more money.

As part of the sale Roshel has said it would give priority to laid off Stellantis workers but it has not said how many it would hire and will not maintain the current union contract. The plan so far leaves about 2,200 auto workers facing job losses, though Stellantis has said about 60 per cent of the workforce is pension eligible and the company would honour pension commitments.

Carney Condemns Deal As Betrayal

Prime Minister Mark Carney first condemned Stellantis' decision and characterized it as a "betrayal.

" However, sources told CTV News last week that the federal government was actively and intensively involved in discussions that ended in the sale of the Stellantis plant to Roshel. The federal government maintains that it never endorsed the plan to sell the plant and that being informed of plans is not the same as being involved in them.

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Lobbying records show that in October alone senior federal officials met with representatives of Stellantis 19 times - an average of about two meetings every three days. It had another 10 meetings in September. Roshel separately had 10 meetings with senior federal officials in October, including one in the Prime Minister's Office. It also has two meetings listed in the lobby registry in September.

Volpe Urges Government To Make Offer

After CTV News first reported on the private talks, Carney changed his public message and described the deal as a "partial solution.

" Feds can still convince Stellantis to keep Brampton plant: Volpe Despite the pessimistic outlook from sources heading into Friday's meeting, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association president Flavio Volpe told CTV News that if the sale was truly a done deal "we wouldn't be having a meeting. " "Those companies both consulted with the federal government," Volpe said. "If you want to prove that you didn't organize that deal, then prove it by making an offer that Stellantis can't refuse.

" Volpe argued that the government could put a compelling enough offer on the table which would change the math for Stellantis on where it puts its next production line. One source though said based on their understanding of the automaker's decision-making they would be very surprised if it changed course. They noted that the company is struggling globally and Stellantis is pretty set in its belief that it no longer needs the Brampton plant.

Stellantis Maintains No Change On Sale

The automaker declined to provide a new statement to CTV News on Thursday. However, it pointed back to its initial announcement of the plant sale and said there was "no change. "