The Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy reports that literacy in Canada has hit an all-time low, with 38 per cent of Grade 3 students unable to read, and urges schools to adopt evidence-based structured literacy.

Literacy levels in Canada have plunged to an all-time low, with more than one in three students unable to read by the end of Grade 3, according to a new report from The Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy.

The think tank published two reports this month, on Nov. 13 and Nov. 18, assessing early grade literacy. It found that 38 per cent of students cannot read by the time they finish Grade 3, while between 20 per cent and 56 per cent cannot read by Grade 4. The foundation is now pushing for Canadian schools to adopt a new approach to teaching children how to read.

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Schools urged to switch teaching methods

It says most schools need to switch from a balanced literacy approach to an evidence-based structured literacy method. The analyses were based on data and reports from provincial assessments for Grade 3 and Grade 4 students. The foundation focused on those grades because they mark a critical turning point when children shift from learning to read to reading to learn.

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Evidence suggests that those who do not know how to read by Grade 4 will not acquire the skill until adulthood, or they may never become literate, the analyses said. The foundation noted that gaps rarely close over time. Even when many students have not acquired basic literacy skills by Grade 3, schools often shift focus in higher grades away from foundational reading instruction, leaving struggling readers behind, the Nov. 13 report stated. Numbers vary by province.

The study cited the Ontario Human Rights Commission Right to Read inquiry report in 2022, which called for reforms to improve Grade 3 literacy rates. The foundation called Manitoba Grade 3 reading results most concerning, citing that 44.9 per cent of students met provincial reading standards in 2024. In British Columbia, 30 per cent of Grade 4 students did not meet the proficiency benchmark in the Foundation Skills Assessment results.

Provincial literacy rates vary across Canada

In Quebec, 31 per cent of Grade 4 students did not meet the provincial literacy standards in 2021. The foundation said other provincial assessments do not look any better. Alberta appeared to lead other provinces in literacy as it had rolled out evidence-based reforms in 2021. The province achieved 80 per cent literacy in 2021 based on Grade 4 Progress in International Reading Study tests.

Today Grade 10 students are two to three years behind in reading compared to their peers 25 years ago, the report said. David Livingstone, a senior fellow with the foundation, said his research and the Right to Read inquiry report found the need for most schools to switch from a balanced literacy approach to an evidence-based structured literacy method in teaching students how to read and write.

Balanced literacy assumes that learners just catch on based on cueing systems, similar to the way infants learn language, according to the report. While it places importance on books and texts, it lacks sufficient direct instruction. With this approach, Livingstone said students do not break words down into their component parts, their syllables and the sounds of words.

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Structured literacy proven more effective than guessing

What they are doing instead is they are encouraged to try to guess at the whole word in its context, he said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. The research does not support that as the preferred way to teach kids how to read, said Livingstone, an honorary research associate at Vancouver Island University. Instead, the structured literacy approach, sometimes just called phonics, is a better way to teach kids how to read.

According to the foundation, structured literacy involves explicit instruction and frequent evaluation for students who need extra help. Livingstone said a few Canadian jurisdictions have adopted the structured literacy approach recommended by the OHRC. And even those that did adopt that approach, very few of them have gone far enough towards changing, for instance, the licensing requirements for teachers, or make it mandatory for teachers to be trained in how to teach this phonics structured literacy approach, he said.

So, there seems to be some reluctance by the school boards, by the provinces to adopt this better way of teaching children, Livingstone said. We would just like to see them adopt what the OHRC has strongly recommended as the preferred way to teach kids how to read, he added.

Background knowledge key to reading success

Additionally, the foundation recommended a knowledge-rich curriculum for fostering success in reading, placing importance on background knowledge and vocabulary. A book is not going to explain everything to you; it expects you to come with some knowledge, Livingstone said. The foundation said the stakes are high if children are not able to read early in life.

While the cost to Canada may be lower economic productivity and higher crime rates, the personal costs to children and their families let down by an education system that refuses to follow the evidence is incalculable, the report added.