A list of charges against residents of Belleville, Bancroft and Trenton, including trafficking of schedule I substances, possession of proceeds of crime, and failure to comply with probation orders.

The people arrested are a mix of Belleville , Bancroft and Trenton residents. You can see a list of all the accused and their charges below.

Four counts of trafficking a schedule I substance – fentanyl Two counts of conspiracy to commit and indictable offence Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking – oxycodone Bradley Douglas of Trenton was arrested and charged with: Six counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine Six counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 Two counts of conspiracy to commit indictable offence Kalya Facey from Belleville was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking – oxycodone Cory Fallis of Bancroft was charged with: Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Brian Horth of Trenton was charged with: He was released from custody with a date set to appear before the court in Belleville. Three counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine Unauthorized possession of a weapon Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence He was held in custody with a date set to appear before the court in Belleville.

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine He was held in custody with a date set to appear before the court in Belleville. Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine Bobby Sararas of Bancroft was charged with: Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 Maurice Stone from Toronto was charged with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine Failure to comply with release order Floyd Thomas of Belleville faces charges of: Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 He was released from custody with a date set to appear before the court in Belleville.

Two counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance – fentanyl Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 Conspiracy to commit indictable offenc





quintenews / 🏆 76. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arrest Charges Residents Belleville Bancroft Trenton Fentanyl Methamphetamine Oxycodone Schedule I Substance Trafficking Possession Of Proceeds Of Crime Failure To Comply With Probation Order Unauthorized Possession Of A Weapon Conspiracy To Commit An Indictable Offence Possession Of A Schedule I Substance For Traff Possession Of A Schedule I Substance For The P Possession Of Proceeds Of Property Obtained By Failure To Comply With Release Order

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada dropped in the world’s best countries list. Here’s what the data saysCanada has long been a fixture near the top of the global “best countries” lists. But in a newly redesigned U.S. News 'Best Countries' rankings, Canada now sits at 19th overall – one position behind the U.S. at 18th.

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge has declined to halt U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order creating a federal voter list and limiting mail voting, clearing the way for potential sweeping changes in how American elections are run shortly before this year’s midterm elections.

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge has declined to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order creating a federal voter list and limiting mail voting, clearing the way for potential sweeping changes in how American elections are run shortly before this year's midte

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge has declined to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order creating a federal voter list and limiting mail voting, clearing the way for potential sweeping changes in how American elections are run shortly before this year's midte

Read more »