Portuguese citizens march in Lisbon and Porto against soaring rents and property prices. Protesters demand government action on the housing shortage affecting young families.

Thousands of demonstrators have converged on central squares in Lisbon and Porto for weeks, protesting a severe housing shortage that has made homeownership unattainable for many residents. Activists ranging from teenagers to retirees are marching under the banner "We won't let them steal our right to housing," demanding immediate government intervention to lower costs.

Rent Ceilings and Tenant Protections

Participants are calling for strict rent increase ceilings, enhanced legal safeguards against eviction, and a significant expansion of affordable housing units. Susana Pacheco, a thirty-five-year-old data analyst who works part-time as an astrologer to cover her mortgage, expressed deep anxiety about her younger sister, stating she does not know how the next generation will afford their own homes. Ana Encarnação, forty-two, described the situation as intolerable, highlighting the widening gap between rich and poor alongside rising living costs.

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Statistical Surge in Property Costs

Official data reveals that Portugal experienced the largest jump in the European Union in the home price-to-income ratio between twenty fifteen and twenty twenty five, increasing by sixty-one percent according to Eurostat. The National Statistics Institute reported that housing prices rose by almost twenty percent between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of twenty twenty six. Rental prices have climbed significantly, recording a sixty-eight percent increase since twenty twenty, with no indication that these rising costs are slowing down.

Foreign Investment and Tourism Pressures

Foreign buyers and investment funds have fueled price rises by purchasing Portuguese real estate, exacerbated by the country's mild climate and long coastline which attract digital nomads and retirees. Tourism has surged, leading many city center apartments to be switched to short-term rentals, further reducing available housing for locals. The government has attempted to mitigate these issues by lowering taxes on new construction, restricting short-term rentals, and promising to build one hundred forty-five thousand new homes.

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Government Response and Political Influence

Riot police with dogs have dispersed some protests, drawing accusations of heavy-handed tactics from demonstrators. Portuguese President António José Seguro, who wields political influence despite a ceremonial role, convened a Council of State to discuss the protests earlier this month and met with protesters on Friday. The government acknowledges that the effects of its current measures will not be immediate, leaving many citizens frustrated by the pace of change.

Demonstrations in November 2026

On Saturday, November fourteen, twenty twenty six, demonstrators in downtown Lisbon carried posters featuring photos of Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and Interior Minister Luis Neves. Protesters held signs reading "Fight like Maricarmen" to reference an elderly Spanish woman, while others carried a map of Portugal with an agency slogan stating "It's Gone," symbolizing the disappearance of affordable homes from the market.