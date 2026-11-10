Lions Bay Braces as Powerful B.C. South Coast Storm Brings Flood and Landslide Risks

Orange rainfall warnings cover B.C. South Coast as a powerful storm brings flooding, landslide and power outage risks to Lions Bay residents.

Residents in Lions Bay, B.C., are preparing for another round of heavy rain as a powerful storm moves into the B.C. South Coast. The threat of flooding, landslides and power outages weighs on a community that has experienced firsthand how devastating severe weather can be. Environment Canada has issued orange rainfall warnings for the South Coast.

Environment Canada has placed orange rainfall warnings on parts of west and central Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor. Some areas could see more than 250 millimetres of rain. Rainfall of more than 160 millimetres is possible in the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, and up to 120 millimetres is possible in Metro Vancouver. The heaviest weather is forecast through Wednesday.

Also read More than 250 mm of rain forecast for some areas in southwest B.C. as storm makes landfall

Rainfall Totals and Storm Hazards on the South Coast

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the combination of intense rainfall, saturated ground and weakened trees could create dangerous conditions. Strong winds are also expected to accompany the rain, adding to the risk across the region.

Among the biggest concerns are trees falling onto power lines, blocked culverts, washouts and flooding. Proctor says drought-stressed trees may have weakened roots. Dry soils can also struggle to absorb large amounts of rainfall, which increases runoff into streets, creeks and low-lying areas.

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Lions Bay Residents and Officials Prepare Together

In Lions Bay, the threat of another landslide is never far from people's minds. The community was devastated by a deadly landslide nearly a year ago, and that event remains fresh in residents' memories.

Ross Blackwell, chief administrative officer of the Village of Lions Bay municipality, says landslides remain a major concern. He notes that some potential hazards originate on Crown land outside the municipality's jurisdiction. Municipal public works crews have been preparing ahead of the storm, including carrying out drainage work.

Blackwell is also urging residents to do their part by clearing gutters, watching how water flows around their properties and reporting blocked culverts. He says staying vigilant is essential during the storm.

At the Lions Bay General Store, owner Lynne Jacobs is also making sure the community is ready. The store has two generators in case the power goes out, and its shelves are stocked with essentials including milk, bread and other supplies.

While CTV News was editing its television story, the power briefly went out inside the store. The brief outage served as a small but timely reminder of what could happen as the storm moves in.

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Lions Bay General Store Served as Emergency Lifeline

Jacobs says the store has played an important role during previous emergencies. When the landslide left people stranded in the community, the store became one of the only places where they could access Wi-Fi.

Staff at the store kept the coffee on and helped look after those who were stuck in the community. The store also checks in on older residents, with staff keeping an eye out for anyone they have not seen in a while.

Jacobs says the community has learned to look out for one another. She said that Lions Bay keeps moving on and keeps going, and that it is a very strong community.

Flood Watches and Travel Advice Across Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Officials are urging people to stay informed and to limit unnecessary travel during intense rainfall.

Residents are also advised to check DriveBC for changing road conditions. In Vancouver, additional shelter spaces will open on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11, in response to the extreme weather alert.