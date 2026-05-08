Lionel Messi’s Humble Beginnings: From Rosario’s Grandoli to Global Stardom

Explore the early days of Lionel Messi’s soccer career at Abanderado Grandoli, the Rosario club where his journey began. Discover how his grandmother’s persistence and innate talent set the stage for his rise to becoming one of the greatest players of all time, as he prepares for a potential sixth World Cup with Argentina.

In the heart of Rosario , Argentina , where the Paraná River's breeze carries a chill, the echoes of Lionel Messi 's early days still resonate. At Abanderado Grandoli, the neighborhood club where Messi's soccer journey began 34 years ago, young players don the same orange and white-striped jerseys he once wore.

A mural of a young Messi overlooks the pitch, a silent testament to the legacy of Rosario's most famous son. For children like 11-year-old Julián Silvera, who admires Messi's free kicks, the legend serves as an inspiration.

'I watched him when I was little and it made me want to play like him,' Silvera said. As Messi prepares for what may be his sixth World Cup with Argentina, his story remains deeply rooted in this lower-middle-class district of Rosario, a city also known as the birthplace of revolutionary Che Guevara. Messi's journey at Grandoli began in 1992 when his grandmother, Celia, took him to watch his older brother play.

When a player was missing for a seven-a-side match, Celia convinced coach Salvador Aparicio to let the 5-year-old Messi join.

'Aparicio didn’t want him to because he was too young for the age group,' recalled Ezequiel Assales, Messi’s former teammate. 'The grandmother insisted. They put him on, and everyone said, ‘What a player! ’ That’s how it all started.

' According to journalist Guillem Balagué, Aparicio initially doubted Messi's ability to handle the rough play, but the young boy quickly proved his worth, dribbling past opponents with ease. This moment marked the beginning of a legend. In Argentina, 'baby fútbol' clubs like Grandoli serve as training grounds for children aged 4 to 13. Unlike youth teams for teenagers, these clubs do not receive transfer fees when players turn professional.

Instead, they rely on monthly fees and ticket sales. Grandoli has capitalized on Messi’s fame, attracting sponsorships from energy drink and beer brands. The club’s locker room displays trophies and photographs of Messi’s youth team, serving as inspiration for current players.

'He was a different kind of player; you just had to give him the ball and support him. You could already see he had a future,' Assales said.

'He’d leave three or four players in his wake. We’d wait for the rebound, or he’d finish the goal.

' As Messi’s talent became evident, crowds grew to watch the 'new Maradona,' a title he earned just a year after Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup triumph. 'What everyone else got to see as an adult, we were lucky enough to see from the very beginning. He was fantastic,' said David Treves, a former coach and president of Grandoli.

'He had incredible speed and ball control. Back then, the pitch was nothing special, just dirt. His technical skills made his physical limitations invisible.

' At 7, Messi moved to Newell’s Old Boys, but when the club declined to fund his growth hormone treatment, his family relocated to Spain. Barcelona’s academy welcomed the 13-year-old prodigy, offering to cover his medical expenses. Since then, Messi has achieved unparalleled success with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Inter Miami, though he has never returned to Grandoli. His journey from a small club in Rosario to global stardom continues to inspire generations of young players





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