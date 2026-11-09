Lionel Messi Wins Second Straight MLS Golden Boot With 26 Goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi became the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot awards, scoring 26 goals and 17 assists for Inter Miami in the 2026 season. He edged out FC Dallas's Peter Musa and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge to secure the honor.

Lionel Messi has secured the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, making history as the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

The Inter Miami forward capped off a dominant campaign by scoring a league-high 26 goals. He also provided 17 assists, leading the entire league with 43 total goal contributions. This remarkable performance solidified his status as the top offensive force in Major League Soccer for the second year running. Messi narrowly edged out FC Dallas striker Peter Musa, who finished with 22 goals, and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge, who scored 21 goals.

Also read Lionel Messi wins MLS Golden Boot for second straight year with 26 goals for Inter Miami

Messi Joins Elite MLS Golden Boot Winners

The victory came just months after Messi won the Silver Boot at the 2026 World Cup while leading Argentina to the final. The Argentine legend joined an elite group of six two-time MLS Golden Boot winners. He follows Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman, and Preki in this distinguished category. In 2025, Messi previously won the award with 29 goals and 19 assists.

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His consistency over two seasons highlights his enduring impact on the sport despite being 39 years old. On the global stage, Messi was elected to the FIFPRO World XI lineup Monday. Nearly 20,000 players voted for their best team in a poll organized by the global union. The Argentina icon was part of a four-superstar attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lamine Yamal.

Harry Kane, the Ballon dOr winner, missed out on the selection. Notably, Messi was the only men's World XI selection playing for a club outside of Europe. Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi was the only other selection from a national team outside Europe. Messi could soon add another accolade to his collection.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award Race

He is up for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, where he could become the first three-time winner. The MVP award will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Meanwhile, Messi and No. 2-seeded Miami face the No. 7-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Photos from Saturday's match against Charlotte CF show the intensity of his recent games. The image captures him gesturing after missing a shot during the first half in Miami. His performance has drawn praise from peers and fans alike.

The combination of his club success and international achievements continues to define his legacy. Inter Miami remains focused on their playoff run. Messi's leadership will be crucial as they prepare for the upcoming clash with Columbus. The 2026 season marked another milestone in his career.

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Messi Dominance Elevates MLS Global Profile

Winning the Golden Boot twice in a row is a testament to his skill and durability. As the playoffs begin, all eyes will be on Messi. His ability to perform on the biggest stages remains unmatched in the modern era. The news of his second straight Golden Boot highlights the growth of MLS.

Players like Messi continue to elevate the profile of the league globally. With the MVP award pending, Messi aims for more records. His journey from Europe to North America has been filled with historic achievements. Fans and analysts continue to debate his GOAT status.

His recent accomplishments add strong evidence to that argument. The 2026 MLS season will be remembered for his dominance. His stats of 26 goals and 17 assists stand as a benchmark for future forwards. As he celebrates this unique honor, Messi looks ahead to the playoffs.

Inter Miami hopes to make a deep run with him at the helm. The convergence of club and international success is rare. Messi has achieved both at the highest levels in 2026.