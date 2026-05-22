Lindy Ruff, the winningest coach in franchise history, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres, two days after their Game 7 loss to Montreal in the second-round playoff series. Ruff, who spent 10 years as a player and has since become the franchise's winningest coach, is a Jack Adams NHL coach of the year finalist following a season in which the Sabres ended a league-record 14-season playoff drought and won their first Atlantic Division title.

Lindy Ruff re-signs with Sabres, continues second stint as coach Lindy Ruff , the winningest coach in franchise history, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres , two days after their Game 7 loss to Montreal in the second-round playoff series.

Ruff, who spent 10 years as a player and has since become the franchise's winningest coach, is a Jack Adams NHL coach of the year finalist following a season in which the Sabres ended a league-record 14-season playoff drought and won their first Atlantic Division title. Ruff's first coaching stint in Buffalo spanned 17 seasons, which included a six-game loss to Dallas in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final, and him winning coach of the year honors in 2006.

Ruff's re-signing was expected, with both sides reaching the parameters of an agreement over the past few weeks. With an overall career coaching record of 950-741-169 and 78 ties, Ruff ranks fourth on the NHL list in wins, second in losses and fourth in games coached. In Buffalo, he's gone 657-494-100 with 78 ties, which ranks second on the list in wins and games coached with one franchise behind Al Arbour's 1,500-game tenure with the franchise.

This year was among Ruff's finest seasons, and came a year after he vowed to improve upon last year's finish of 36-39-7. Buffalo tumbled out of contention during an 0-10-3 skid spanning November and December, but caught fire in early December and went 39-9-5 over their final 53 games to vault from last in the Eastern Conference standings to finish second.

The Sabres' surge was attributed to several factors, including the promotion of Jarmo Kekalainen as GM to replace Kevyn Adams, who was fired in mid-December. Kekalainen's presence restored a level of confidence in the players by instilling belief the franchise had a clearer vision to succeed. Though Kekalainen initially backed Ruff upon taking over, he provided no assurances regarding the coach's future beyond this season.

The two, who had never previously worked together, eventually built a mutual bond of trust and respect





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Lindy Ruff Buffalo Sabres Coach Of The Year Stanley Cup Final Promoted GM Confidence In Players Clear Vision To Succeed

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