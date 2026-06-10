Lindsey Graham Wins South Carolina Republican Senate Primary with Trump's Backing

Sen. Lindsey Graham secured the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in South Carolina, buoyed by an early endorsement from President Donald Trump. The race underscored Trump's enduring influence in the state as Republicans competed for his favor in contests for governor and Senate. Democrats nominated Annie Andrews to challenge Graham in the general election, though the state's political history presents a steep uphill battle.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has clinched the South Carolina Republican primary, positioning himself for a fifth Senate term. His victory follows an early endorsement from President Donald Trump , underscoring their long-standing political alliance despite occasional public tensions.

Graham, a close confidant and frequent golfing partner of the president, secured the support of key state figures including Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster to chair his 2026 campaign. South Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in decades, and Republican statewide candidates have consistently won by double-digit margins.

In his 2020 race, Graham defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison by ten percentage points. The primary season in South Carolina highlighted the paramount influence of Trump's endorsement, as Republican candidates across the board emphasized their loyalty to the president. In the gubernatorial contest, Trump backed Lt. Gov.

Pamela Evette, setting up a competitive primary that may require a runoff on June 23. Evette's opponents included U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who previously received Trump's endorsement for her congressional reelection despite criticizing his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack. Another candidate, Rep.

Ralph Norman, a Freedom Caucus member, had supported Trump initially but campaigned for Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential primaries. Businessman Rom Reddy self-funded his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider akin to Trump. Graham's own Senate primary saw him overcome challengers like Greenville businessman Mark Lynch, who termed himself an "America First" candidate but was publicly labeled by Trump as a "lunatic" and a "disaster for the Republican Party.

" Some earlier contenders, including Paul Dans and André Bauer, withdrew months ago. Graham's alignment with Trump's foreign policy stance, particularly regarding confrontation with Iran, has remained solid. On the Democratic side, pediatrician Annie Andrews won the nomination for U.S. Senate, vying to prevent Graham's return to Washington. Andrews had previously challenged Rep.

Nancy Mace in 2022 and has criticized Graham's record. South Carolina Democrats have not won a Senate seat or the governor's office for over twenty years, and the Republican dominance appears robust given past margins. Gov. McMaster's 2022 victory came by nearly eighteen points





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lindsey Graham South Carolina Primary Donald Trump Republican Endorsement U.S. Senate Pamela Evette Nancy Mace Annie Andrews Henry Mcmaster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Graham Platner gets a lift from friendly Maine crowd after week of…National Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Crypto Organizations Urge US Senate to Pass CLARITY ActCrypto organizations and companies have urged U.S. Senate leadership to move forward with the CLARITY Act, intensifying pressure on lawmakers as momentum for the legislation continues to build in Washington.

Read more »

Trump Organization Partners with UFC for 'Freedom 250' Gold Coins Ahead of White House BrawlThe Trump Organization and UFC have collaborated on a series of gold and silver medallions featuring Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White to commemorate America's 250th birthday and a 'defining patriotic moment'. Priced up to $12,000, the coins are sold by Trump Coins, which claims the Trump Organization does not directly manufacture or sell them, though the financial benefits remain unclear. The release coincides with a UFC event planned outside the White House on Trump's birthday.

Read more »

Auburn Board of Trustees Dismantles Faculty Senate, Takes Full Control of CurriculumThe Auburn University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to dissolve the Faculty Senate and assume authority over all academic matters, including course offerings, curriculum, and degree requirements. The move aligns with a new Alabama law limiting faculty senates to advisory roles, though it does not formally apply to the land‑grant institution. The board created a Presidential Academic Advisory Council to represent faculty, but critics argue it ends shared governance and threatens academic freedom.

Read more »