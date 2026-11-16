Lindsay Clancy retrial set for March 29, 2027 after hung jury in triple murder case

A Massachusetts court has scheduled Lindsay Clancy's second trial for March 29, 2027, after her first trial on three first-degree murder charges ended in a mistrial with a hung jury.

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who argues she should not be held criminally responsible for killing her three children, is slated to face a second trial beginning on March 29, 2027, less than a year after her first trial ended with a hung jury.

Prosecutors said in court the case would require a jury trial, an indication they intend to retry Clancy on the same charges of first-degree murder. In her first trial, Clancy faced three counts of first-degree murder, though the jury was able to consider lesser charges in their deliberations. The judge declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked, with one holdout juror preventing the panel from finding Clancy not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility.

Also read Lindsay Clancy will be retried in March for the killing of her 3 children

Trial Date Scheduling Frustrates Parties

Deciding on a trial date led to some frustration among the prosecution, defence and judge, with the defence pushing for an earlier date and the prosecution concerned about the scheduling of other murder trials. The court also set pre-trial hearings for Dec. 30 and Feb. 18, 2027.

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The prosecution's decision to retry Clancy is the latest development in the triple-murder case that became one of the most debated criminal trials in recent memory this summer before it ended in a mistrial. Prosecutors have argued Clancy, 36, acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly when she fatally strangled her three children in their Duxbury home and attempted suicide in January 2023.

Her defence argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time and should not be held criminally responsible for the deaths of Cora, five; Dawson, three; and eight-month-old Callan. Legal experts cautioned the retrial is not set in stone and could be altered by prosecutorial decisions or plea negotiations before the start of the trial.

Prosecution Decision Signals Next Steps

Monday will be significant in that it would be a signal about the prosecution's big picture decision about whether it wants to pursue criminal charges as opposed to dismissing them, said Daniel Medwed, a professor of law and criminal justice at Northeastern University School of Law. But what happens on Monday is the beginning, not the end, because a lot of different things could happen in the run-up to trial, he said.

Criminal defence lawyer Nick Cake said he is not surprised that Lindsay Clancy will face a second murder trial. He also noted that it will be difficult to find impartial jurors for the retrial. What happened at the first trial Clancy's trial this summer featured emotional testimony from her ex-husband, Patrick, family members and friends, Clancy's doctors and psychiatric experts.

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The case put a spotlight on maternal mental health, postpartum psychosis, the internet's tendency toward conspiracy and the ongoing skepticism of the so-called insanity defence. After more than a month of testimony, the 12-person jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision due to a lone holdout juror. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial due to the deadlock, setting up the possibility of a retrial with a new jury.

Jury Split Suggests Uphill Battle

Still, the jury's 11-1 split in favour of not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility indicated that prosecutors could face an uphill battle in a retrial. Clancy did not testify in the trial. She has been held in Tewksbury Hospital since shortly after the killings and remains partially paralyzed due to her suicide attempt. She could face life in prison if convicted of murder.

If jurors find she cannot be held criminally responsible, the court will likely begin the process of committing her to a psychiatric hospital. Since the mistrial, Reddington filed a series of motions seeking to prevent a retrial, but Sullivan rejected each of them in turn. In a retrial, the case starts over with a new jury, prosecutors and the defence make their arguments and witnesses take the stand and testify.

In general, a retrial can be quite similar to the original trial, although the parties may drop weaker arguments and focus more on their stronger evidence.