Linda Greene of Placentia wins $675,000 in Atlantic Canada's 'Set for Life'

Linda Greene of Placentia is the latest winner of Atlantic Canada's 'Set for Life', taking home the top prize of $675,000. She often dreamed about winning, about having the money to be able to do anything they wanted to. Atlantic Lottery's Set for Life is a $4 Scratch'N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. Greene will receive the lump sum payment. To be able to do things that you never dreamed you'd be able to do, I think that's what it's all about, that and sharing it. Never, never, never did I think in myGreene and her husband said their prize money will give them peace of mind for their future. This gives us the freedom to know we are going to be looked after for the rest of our lives, we're very happy about that. The couple also plan to share with their three adult children and plan a holiday together. Greene is the second Newfoundlander to win a Set for Life top prize so far this year, joining Corven McDonald of Hermitage, who said his big win back in February was a dream come true. Greene purchased her winning 'Set for Life' ticket at Lawton's in Placentia. The seller will receive a one per cent seller's prize.

Linda Greene of Placentia is Atlantic Canada 's latest 'Set for Life' winner, taking home the top prize of $675,000. She often dreamed about winning, about having the money to be able to do anything they wanted to.

Atlantic Lottery's Set for Life is a $4 Scratch'N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. Greene will receive the lump sum payment. To be able to do things that you never dreamed you'd be able to do, I think that's what it's all about, that and sharing it.

Never, never, never did I think in myGreene and her husband said their prize money will give them peace of mind for their future. This gives us the freedom to know we are going to be looked after for the rest of our lives, we're very happy about that. The couple also plan to share with their three adult children and plan a holiday together.

Greene is the second Newfoundlander to win a Set for Life top prize so far this year, joining Corven McDonald of Hermitage, who said his big win back in February was a dream come true. Greene purchased her winning 'Set for Life' ticket at Lawton's in Placentia. The seller will receive a one per cent seller's prize





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Set For Life Atlantic Canada Placentia $675 000 $1 000 A Week For 25 Years Lump Sum Payment Peace Of Mind Freedom Looked After Dream Come True Set For Life Top Prize Newfoundlander Corven Mcdonald Hermitage February Set For Life Ticket Lawton's In Placentia Seller's Prize

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