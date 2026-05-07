Linamar CEO Highlights Record Growth Amid Tariff Challenges and Strategic Acquisitions

Linamar Corp. reports strong first-quarter earnings, driven by agile business strategies, tariff avoidance tactics, and key acquisitions. CEO Jim Jarrell discusses the company's resilience in a volatile economic landscape and the need for trade agreements between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Jim Jarrell , CEO and president of Linamar , recently appeared on BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's financial performance following its latest earnings report. Jarrell emphasized that 'grit' has been the defining theme for Linamar Corp. this year as it navigates a volatile economic environment while achieving record growth.

The Guelph, Ontario-based auto parts manufacturer has faced challenges such as rising U.S. tariffs and major acquisitions but is adapting by building a more agile business model to outpace competitors in a chaotic market. Linamar reported $2.94 billion in sales for its first quarter, a significant increase from $2.53 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings also surged to $221.4 million, up from $177.7 million in the previous year.

Jarrell noted that 90 percent of the company's revenue this year has been tariff-free, thanks to creative strategies to avoid tariffs. For instance, Linamar is reclassifying shipping codes and implementing low-cost solutions, such as reducing the declared value of products like scissor lifts by performing software updates or calibrations after crossing the border.

These efforts have helped mitigate the impact of tariffs, including a 50 percent duty on raw metal production and a 25 percent duty on derivative products based on their full customs value. The company's revenue growth was further bolstered by the acquisition of three distressed assets, which Jarrell described as strategic additions.

Beyond acquisitions, Linamar's success in the quarter was driven by the launch of new products in its automotive division and strong sales from its Skyjack brand, which specializes in industrial lifts. Jarrell highlighted that future growth in the mobility segment will be fueled by a focus on powertrain, driveline, and transmission systems rather than specific vehicle platforms.

Jarrell also stressed the importance of finalizing trade deals between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico under the CUSMA agreement, as the business landscape is evolving rapidly. The U.S. remains Linamar's largest trading partner, and its operations in Mexico are also affected by tariffs.

Additionally, Jarrell discussed challenges in the farming sector, where low agricultural market conditions have dampened farmer confidence despite available capital. High inventories, rising input costs, and delays in government incentives, particularly in the U.S., have contributed to a slow recovery.

However, Jarrell remains optimistic, noting significant pent-up demand and Linamar's readiness to ramp up production for its farm brands once market conditions improve





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