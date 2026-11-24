University of Calgary students launched Lilypad Learning to teach budgeting to grades five through twelve, reaching over 300 pupils in free workshops across Calgary schools.

Lilypad Learning is a University of Calgary student-led non-profit organization that has developed a comprehensive program to teach students in grades five to 12 how to manage money effectively. The initiative was founded by five members, all from the Haskayne School of Business, who believe that early financial education is critical for youth development. These founders state that they wish they had access to such resources before graduating from high school, as understanding personal finance earlier could prevent costly mistakes later in life.

Lilypad Learning Expands Reach In Calgary

Brandon Reid serves as the president of Lilypad Learning and explains that children often perceive adult conversations about money as irrelevant to their current lives. He notes that many young people do not realize budgeting applies to them until they are older, which can lead to significant financial errors during university years. Reid emphasizes that making these mistakes while young is preferable to encountering them when individuals have higher stakes, such as student loans or living expenses.

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The program has grown significantly since its inception, now involving ten university students who are actively participating in the workshops. In just over a year, Lilypad Learning has visited 25 schools in the Calgary area, hosting free educational sessions for more than 300 students. This rapid expansion demonstrates the high demand for accessible financial literacy tools within local educational institutions and community centers.

Brooke Harvey Focuses On Budgeting Basics

Brooke Harvey, a member of the Lilypad Learning team, works as an accounting major and holds a degree in anthropology. She observes that some students attending the workshops are encountering the concept of a budget for the first time or are just beginning to receive allowances from their parents. Harvey notes that these students often start the session unsure of how financial planning relates to their lives but become increasingly engaged as the workshop progresses.

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Harvey highlights that the transition into university can be overwhelming for young adults who must suddenly manage course loads alongside costs for food, rent, and tuition. She aims to motivate and empower students by showing that small, consistent financial efforts now can snowball into significant benefits in the future. Her goal is to help youth understand that every bit of work put into understanding money today will assist them greatly down the road.

Anthony Gomes Simplifies Complex Terms

Anthony Gomes, a third-year finance student, has observed that teachers in the classrooms they visit are also benefiting from the Lilypad Learning program. His engagement with educators has led to more teachers contacting the organization to book sessions for their own students, indicating a strong institutional interest in financial education. Gomes explains that the team strives to make the content personal by sharing relatable stories, such as taking out loans from parents for purchases and repaying them through chores or interest.

Gomes emphasizes the importance of keeping the curriculum simple and avoiding complex financial jargon or difficult terms. The team focuses on introducing basic concepts gently to ensure students can grasp the fundamentals without feeling overwhelmed. This approach allows them to build a foundation of understanding that can be expanded upon as students grow older and their financial responsibilities increase.

Avi Sherman Validates Program Impact

Avi Sherman, an assistant principal at the Calgary Jewish Academy, allowed her Grade 5 students to participate in a Lilypad Learning workshop. She confirms that financial health is part of the Alberta curriculum and states that the program successfully met educational standards while engaging the students. Sherman praises the presenters for being personal and sharing their own journeys, including stories of spending money they later regretted, which helped students relate to the lessons.

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Sherman points out that it is difficult for ten-year-olds to think about saving money for a distant future. She notes that the exercise was so effective that students even critiqued her personal spending habits, identifying items she bought as wants rather than needs. This interaction shows that the program not only educates the youth but also encourages critical thinking and honest reflection on consumption habits within the classroom environment.