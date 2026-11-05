Lightspeed reports US$4.2 million Q2 loss as shares fall 14 per cent in Montreal

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a US$4.2 million loss for its second quarter while revenue rose to US$323.8 million, and its share price fell about 14 per cent as the company continues its push toward larger upmarket merchants.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a US$4.2 million loss for its latest quarter as the Montreal commerce technology company pushes toward larger upmarket customers. The company said the loss amounted to three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a loss of US$32.7 million, or 24 cents US per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier. The latest figures were released on Nov. 5, 2026, and were reported in U.S. dollars. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$323.8 million, up from US$319 million in the same period last year. The results show Lightspeed narrowing its loss even as it works to reshape its client base.

Also read Lightspeed Commerce narrows quarterly loss while posting adjusted profit

Lightspeed Reports Earnings And Share Drop

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed earned 17 cents US per share in the quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of 16 cents US per share a year earlier. Subscription revenue reached US$97.8 million, up from US$93.5 million in the prior year. Transaction-based revenue was US$213.9 million, down from US$215.8 million, while hardware and other revenue rose to US$12.2 million from US$9.7 million. Lightspeed shares fell roughly 14 per cent after the results were released, dropping to $13.77.

Advertisement

Chief executive Dax Dasilva insisted Thursday that the company's pivot toward more upmarket clients has put it on a path to success. He told analysts there are clear signals that the merchants Lightspeed is winning are higher quality and more deeply attached to its software. Since Dasilva, who founded Lightspeed, returned to the helm in 2024, the company has worked to refocus its client base around North American retail and European hospitality.

On the retail side, it recently attracted apparel company Bombas, the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. The company's newest hospitality clients include McManus Pub Co. in the United Kingdom, Domaine and Demeure's luxury chateaus and restaurants, and Indie Group's bars. Many of those businesses are the kind of large, sophisticated clients Lightspeed wants because they tend to buy more software.

Executives Cite Higher Value From Upscale Clients

Dasilva said larger, more established customers drive higher software payments revenue, stay longer and are better positioned to benefit from Lightspeed's more advanced feature sets. In general, he said, they provide higher lifetime value. His remarks came alongside the release of the quarterly results. Lightspeed's loss and revenue figures mark the latest chapter in its effort to move upmarket while managing costs.

The quarter showed a smaller loss than a year ago, adjusted earnings slightly above the prior year and revenue growth led by subscription and hardware. Still, the decline in transaction-based revenue and the drop in share price underscored investor concerns.