Lightspeed Commerce reports US$4.2M Q2 loss, revenue up from year ago

Lightspeed Commerce reported a loss of US$4.2 million for its latest quarter, down from a US$32.7 million loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to US$323.8 million from US$319 million in the same quarter last year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$4.2 million for its latest quarter, compared with a loss of US$32.7 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based company reports its results in U.S. dollars.

The results were first published on Nov. 5, 2026. On a per-share basis, the loss amounted to three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compares with a loss of 24 cents US per diluted share in the same period a year earlier. Diluted figures account for shares that could be created through stock options and similar securities.

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Lightspeed adjusted earnings rise slightly

On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain items the company does not consider part of its ongoing results, Lightspeed said it earned 17 cents US per share in the latest quarter. That compares with an adjusted profit of 16 cents US per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter, which was the company's second quarter of its fiscal year, totalled US$323.8 million.

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That was up from US$319 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of about US$4.8 million. Subscription revenue for the quarter totalled US$97.8 million, up from US$93.5 million a year ago. Subscription revenue comes from recurring software fees paid by businesses that use the company's platform. Transaction-based revenue amounted to US$213.9 million, down from US$215.8 million in the same quarter last year.

This revenue is tied to payments and sales volume processed through the platform, so it can move with the activity of the merchants that use it. Lightspeed sells cloud-based point-of-sale and commerce software to retailers and restaurants. It earns money from both software subscriptions and transactions, so the mix of those two revenue streams shapes how its total revenue responds to changes in consumer spending. Chief executive Dax Dasilva leads the company, which is based in Montreal.

Revenue growth offsets transaction decline

The quarter's results show a narrower loss than a year earlier and a slight rise in total revenue, even as transaction-based revenue declined modestly. The Canadian Press first reported the results on Nov. 5, 2026.