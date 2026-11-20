Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Nov. 19, 2026, ending Connor McDavid's historic scoring streak as Andrei Vasilevskiy records 23 saves.

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a decisive 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Andrei Vasilevskiy was the standout performer for Tampa Bay, stopping 23 shots and delivering a masterclass in goaltending that helped his team dominate the contest.

This win marked a significant milestone, as the Lightning became the first team of the season to successfully hold Oilers captain Connor McDavid off the scoresheet.

McDavid, who began the season on an impressive 23-game scoring streak tied for the fourth longest in league history, found himself silenced by the Tampa Bay defense. The superstar center finished the night with just two shots on goal, unable to break through the Lightning's structured play. Vasilevskiy came within a mere 1 minute and 39 seconds of recording his first shutout of the season, showcasing his elite reflexes and positioning throughout the contest.

The Lightning, who improved their home record to 10-1, broke the deadlock during the second period. After a scoreless first frame, Tampa Bay capitalized on their second power play opportunity of the game. The sequence began with Brayden Point slipping a pass from the corner down low to Jake Guentzel. Guentzel swung behind the net and delivered a precise pass to defenseman John Carlson in the middle slot, resulting in a powerful one-timer goal at 13:29 of the period.

Ilya Mikheyev extended the Lightning's advantage early in the third period, putting Tampa Bay ahead 2-0 at 10:46. The momentum continued to shift heavily in favor of the home team until Mikheyev sealed the game with a second goal. His contribution was pivotal in maintaining the defensive pressure and ensuring that Edmonton could not mount a significant comeback attempt during the final stanza.

Nikita Kucherov added insurance to the lead with a breakaway goal at 14:29 of the third period. The goal, scored during a high-pressure chance, effectively ended any hopes of an Edmonton rally. Kucherov's clinical finish highlighted the offensive depth of the Tampa Bay roster, which combined with Vasilevskiy's goaltending to neutralize the Oilers' star-studded lineup.

Edmonton faced challenges in goal as well, with Devon Levi stopping 17 shots for the visiting team. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Oilers, dealing a blow to their momentum. Shakir Mukhamadullin scored the lone goal for Edmonton, but it was not enough to overcome the deficits built by the Lightning. The Oilers will look to rebound when they play at Carolina on Saturday.

The performance by Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning serves as a testament to their defensive discipline and offensive efficiency at home. By shutting down Connor McDavid and limiting high-quality scoring chances, the Lightning reinforced their status as a top contender in the league. The victory also sets a challenging precedent for other teams facing the Oilers, proving that McDavid can be contained with proper strategy.