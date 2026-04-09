Lighter DEX Accelerates LIT Token Buyback, Fueling 40% Rally

Lighter, a perpetual DEX backed by Peter Thiel, has ramped up its LIT token buyback program. This, combined with a Telegram integration, has driven a 40% price surge. The project is buying back tokens aggressively, with the potential to lock the entire circulating supply within 10 months if the current trend continues.

Peter Thiel-backed Lighter , a perpetual decentralized exchange ( DEX ), has significantly accelerated its buyback program for its native LIT token. The project's commitment to acquiring and locking LIT tokens is evident in its recent actions. On April 8th, Lighter announced the purchase and locking of an additional 10 million LIT tokens. This represents 4% of the current circulating supply, which stands at 250 million tokens since its launch in December of the previous year.

This aggressive buyback initiative marks a considerable increase from a month prior, when the buyback program encompassed 3% of the circulating supply. Based on the current trajectory, the DEX is repurchasing approximately 1% of the circulating supply each month, equivalent to an average of 2.4 million LIT tokens. If the project maintains this pace, it could potentially lock the entire current circulating supply within a timeframe of approximately ten months. It's important to note that LIT has a total supply cap of 1 billion tokens, with only 250 million released at the outset. The first wave of token unlocks is scheduled to commence in December 2026, further highlighting the strategic approach to tokenomics. The buyback program is a clear signal of confidence in the project's long-term viability and a mechanism to reduce the circulating supply, potentially increasing the token's scarcity and value. The consistent buying pressure provides support for the token's price and rewards holders. The strategy aims to solidify its position in the competitive decentralized exchange landscape and foster trust among its user base.\The market's response to this aggressive buyback program and other recent developments has been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating the strength of the community. Since the end of March, the LIT token has experienced a substantial recovery, gaining over 40% in value. It rebounded from a record low of $0.74 to surpass $1.13. This upward momentum was further propelled by a recent integration with Telegram, the privacy-focused messaging platform. This integration allows Telegram users to leverage Lighter's trading capabilities, accessing crypto and non-crypto assets with leverage up to 50x directly within the Telegram interface. This move significantly increased the exposure of Lighter's platform, creating opportunities for user growth and increased trading volume. The Telegram integration is a strategic move that introduces Lighter to a massive user base and offers a seamless trading experience, boosting user engagement and expanding the project's reach. AMBCrypto conducted an in-depth analysis to assess the impact of the Telegram partnership on the DEX's traction. Lightalytics data revealed a substantial increase in user registrations, with approximately 40,000 new users registering following the Telegram update. While this shows great potential, further assessment is necessary. The combination of user growth and buyback program provides a dynamic approach, strengthening the token's value.\Despite the positive user growth, the Open Interest (OI) - a metric that monitors the total value of outstanding contracts - showed only a modest increase. The OI saw a rise of around $40 million, from $675 million to $717 million. However, the DEX's daily revenue experienced a considerable surge, jumping from $35,000 to over $100,000 within the last seven days. Since the majority of this revenue is being allocated to further buybacks, any sustained improvement in platform traction has the potential to amplify LIT's recovery. This is a very interesting situation as positive data points stack up. However, the price is not immune to potential resistance. One trader has advised caution, noting that the rally has encountered the 200-EMA (Exponential Moving Average), a critical dynamic resistance level. If the bulls are to make further advances they will need to turn this level into support. The long-term success of Lighter hinges on its ability to sustain user engagement and trading volume, while efficiently managing its tokenomics. If the project continues to leverage its buyback program, integrate with popular platforms, and foster user growth, it has a high chance of maintaining its growth trajectory and solidifying its position within the DEX space. The continued growth will be heavily dependent on further adoption and the successful execution of its strategy





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lighter LIT Buyback DEX Telegram Integration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

40-storey high-rise proposed for area near Ottawa’s Tunney’s PastureA 40-storey high-rise could one day overlook federal offices at Tunney’s Pasture, as part of a proposed development to build 429 apartment units in Ottawa’s Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

Read more »

News Roundup: Housing Protests, Economic Challenges, and Sports HighlightsA compilation of diverse news stories including local housing disputes, economic concerns like high gas prices and the oil crisis, developments in sports, and lighter stories about unusual events and personal experiences.

Read more »

'We are fighting to win' in Terrebonne, Liberals say, as government eyes majorityOTTAWA — Thousands of Liberals will be in Montreal this weekend for the party's annual convention just as voters in the suburban riding of Terrebonne, about 40 km north, get ready to cast ballots in a key byelection on Monday.

Read more »

‘Resilient after crashing 40%’ – Why Bitcoin held steady during U.S.-Iran tensionsBeing elected as a pro-crypto President in comparison to Joe Biden, Donald Trump was a positive catalyst for the crypto market until....

Read more »

2026 Bluebird Banter Top 40 Prospects: Just MissedYour best source for quality Toronto Blue Jays news, rumors, analysis, stats and scores from the fan perspective.

Read more »

Ovechkin says no decision will be made on future until the summerAlex Ovechkin’s NHL future remains unclear with the 40-year-old winger’s latest contract set to expire this summer.

Read more »