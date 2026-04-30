Lido DAO Proposes Targeted Fix to Address Residual Losses in EarnETH Vault

Lido DAO proposes a one-time threshold adjustment to cover residual losses in its EarnETH vault, aiming to restore user trust without expanding long-term bailout expectations. The move tests treasury resilience and sets boundaries for future risk coverage.

As DeFi United works to restore rsETH backing, Lido DAO has proposed a targeted solution to shield Lido Earn ETH vault users from lingering losses.

The EarnETH vault currently holds approximately 9% exposure, amounting to around $21.6 million, while residual losses are estimated to range between 400 and 600 ETH. These losses fall below the 1% threshold tied to the $3 million first-loss buffer, leaving a gap in protection. This situation arises because external parties have addressed the primary loss, yet smaller, residual impacts remain unaddressed. To resolve this, Lido has suggested a one-time adjustment to the threshold, ensuring coverage for these smaller amounts.

This move aims to maintain user trust and prevent persistent losses from affecting the protocol. If approved, this adjustment could stabilize confidence in the system while keeping broader protocol risks in check. The intervention also tests the resilience of Lido’s treasury and its capacity to absorb external shocks. Following the rsETH incident, the DAO allocated up to 2,500 stETH, valued at roughly $5 million, to stabilize affected positions and avoid forced liquidations.

This action was necessary because external risks had spilled over into integrated products, requiring internal support. Although Lido’s treasury stands at nearly $94 million, this allocation is relatively modest.

However, it introduces a new dynamic where protocol funds are used to mitigate external pressures. Governance approval demonstrates strong coordination but subtly shifts user expectations. If such interventions become frequent, reserves could deplete over time, and users might begin to expect broader protection than the protocol was originally designed to provide. Lido’s approach to liability and integration risk has evolved in response to the Kelp exploit, which highlighted how external integrations can transmit risk.

Rather than expanding coverage, the DAO proposes using its existing first-loss fund exclusively for Kelp-related losses, without altering the 1% rule or injecting new capital. This strategy reflects the fact that while the core protocol remains unaffected, user exposure still demands a response. Lido is thus striking a balance between protecting users and exercising restraint, aiming to restore confidence without setting a precedent for widespread bailouts. This shift suggests that future risks may not receive the same level of support.

If users accept these boundaries, trust in the protocol may stabilize, but lingering uncertainty about coverage could influence participation and risk perception. In summary, Lido DAO is addressing residual losses with a limited use of treasury funds, carefully balancing user protection with risk management. While this move reinforces trust in the short term, repeated interventions could strain reserves and reshape user expectations regarding protocol-level risk coverage





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Defi Lido DAO Earneth Vault Residual Losses Treasury Resilience

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