Liberty Hold Off Mercury 75-68 to Win Second Straight

Pauline Astier scores 16 points and makes key plays down the stretch as the New York Liberty defeat the Phoenix Mercury 75-68. Kahleah Copper scores 14 points in the second half for Phoenix, but the Mercury lose their fifth straight.

The New York Liberty grabbed their second consecutive victory over the Phoenix Mercury with a hard-fought 75-68 win on Friday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The game was a rematch from Wednesday when the Liberty used a dominant 23-0 run to seal the win. This time, the Liberty built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but had to withstand a late Mercury surge before securing the win. Pauline Astier led the Liberty with 16 points and provided crucial plays down the stretch, including a driving layup to halt a Phoenix run and two free throws with 8.8 seconds left that put the game away.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 13 points for New York, while Jonquel Jones contributed a key block and hustle plays that sparked transition opportunities. The Liberty improved to 5-4 on the season, showing resilience after a slow start. The Mercury, now 2-7 and losers of five straight for the first time since 2023, struggled to find consistency on offense. Kahleah Copper was the standout for Phoenix, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the second half after missing her first seven shots.

She nearly willed the Mercury back into the game, but the Liberty defense tightened when it mattered most. The game also marked the return of Satou Sabally, who signed with the Liberty as a free agent in the offseason after spending her entire career with the Mercury. Sabally missed Wednesday s game due to illness and came off the bench on Friday, logging 10 minutes and scoring four points.

While her impact was limited, her presence added emotional weight to the matchup. The first half was an offensive struggle, with both teams combining to miss their first eight shots. The Liberty held a slim 34-31 lead at halftime, but the third quarter saw more fireworks.

With the score tied at 54, New York closed the period with a 13-5 run, punctuated by a highlight-reel sequence where Jonquel Jones blocked Kahleah Copper and then Pauline Astier threw a long outlet pass to Rebekah Gardner for an easy layup. The Liberty extended the lead to 10 points early in the fourth before the Mercury clawed back. A 8-0 run by Phoenix cut the deficit to 67-65 with 3:16 left.

Astier responded with a driving layup to restore a four-point lead. After a Monique Akoa Makani 3-pointer made it 71-68 with 46 seconds left, Alyssa Thomas stole the ball on the next possession, giving Phoenix a chance to tie. DeWanna Bonner s 30-foot 3-point attempt missed, and Astier sealed the game at the free-throw line. The Liberty now have a few days off before hosting former coach Sandy Brondello and the Toronto Tempo





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