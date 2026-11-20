The federal Liberals have not decided whether to reintroduce Bill S-15, which would phase out elephant and great ape captivity in Canada, despite pressure from animal rights activists and celebrity Cher.

OTTAWA -- The federal Liberals have not decided if they will reintroduce a bill that would phase out elephant and great ape captivity in Canada, despite pressure from animal rights activists to do so.

Bill S-15 Details And Provisions

Bill S-15 was introduced in the Senate in 2023, and had the backing of world renowned primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall. An earlier version of the bill carried her name. It proposed fines of up to $200,000 for breeding elephants or great apes and for using them for entertainment purposes, and would have banned imports and exports of the animals without ministerial approval.

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The legislation's public profile exploded earlier this month when the American pop star Cher said it broke her heart to see Goodall's legacy "gathering dust" and called for the bill's return.

"By protecting elephants & great apes, Canada can set a precedent for other nations to follow," Cher wrote on X on Nov. 14. "Please DO NOT let this bill fade to nothing. " The Liberals did not campaign on restoring the bill in 2025, though former MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said during a debate in that campaign that the government would reintroduce it if the Liberals won the election.

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Melissa Matlow, a campaign director at World Animal Protection, said Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin told her she had plans to act on S-15 earlier this year.

Minister Dabrusin Cautious Outlook

"When I met with the minister of environment this past summer, she assured me it was still on her agenda. It was just a little lower down the list," she said.

"So I remain cautiously optimistic, but I know how quickly priorities can fall off someone's list. " But Dabrusin would not commit to bringing the bill back when asked Wednesday about Cher's comments. "I personally care about animal welfare a lot and I'm always excited when other people are standing up on animal welfare issues," Dabrusin said Wednesday on Parliament Hill. "We've done a lot on animal welfare over the last decade, including ending the captivity of whales and dolphins.

It's a good time for us to think about what the next steps will be.

" Her spokesperson on Thursday said "no further decision has been made regarding the future of this bill. " The late Sen. Murray Sinclair introduced a bill to ban elephant captivity in 2020 as the Jane Goodall Act but it did not pass before the 2021 election. Sen.

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Senate History And Current Status

Marty Klyne revived the bill in 2023. It had passed the Senate but had not yet been debated in the House of Commons when Parliament was prorogued in January 2025. Klyne said bringing it back would make Canada a world leader in elephant and great ape protections.

"In addition to an election promise, it would honour the legislative legacies of the late Dr. Jane Goodall and the late Honourable Murray Sinclair, whose efforts were inspired by science and Indigenous values of respect for nature. The time to act is now," he wrote in a statement to The Canadian Press. Dr. Mary Lee Jensvold, who spoke to the Senate in 2024 on behalf of the Fauna Foundation, said she was disappointed when the bill was dropped.

"It was such progressive legislation. And so often with animal things, when we get into difficult times, people are like, 'We can't worry about non-human animals,'" she said. Dolf DeJong, chief executive officer of the Toronto Zoo, called the bill's demise "tremendously disappointing.

" "Now it's just back to doing the hard work and raising the profile and making sure people realize that, in some cases, Ontario in particular has some of the weakest wildlife regulations in the country of Canada," he said. Barry Kent MacKay, the honorary director of the Animal Alliance of Canada, said elephants and great apes have no place in captivity.

Canadian Facilities Housing Elephants

"I think we have to move forward and say, 'There certain types of animals that just don't fit in Canadian zoos, and these are two of them,'" he said. Three facilities in Canada currently house elephants. Quebec's Granby Zoo has three, Edmonton's Valley Zoo in Alberta has one and the African Lion Safari in Ontario has 19. Great apes are housed in four facilities in Canada: the Toronto Zoo, the Calgary Zoo, the Granby Zoo and the Fauna Foundation Sanctuary.

Edmonton's Valley Zoo and the African Lion Safari have not responded to a request for comment from The Canadian Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026. Alyssa Wheeler, The Canadian Press With files from Nick Murray