Liberals Surge in Toronto Byelections, Eyeing a Stronger Mandate

Toronto voters delivered two decisive byelection victories for the federal Liberals, propelling the party towards a majority government. Danielle Martin won in University–Rosedale, and Doly Begum secured Scarborough Southwest, as the party consolidates its power.

Toronto voters delivered a significant boost to the federal Liberals on Monday, April 13, 2026, with decisive byelection victories in two key ridings. These wins, coupled with earlier gains, propel the party towards a coveted majority government , bolstering their ability to implement their agenda and potentially avoiding the political instability of minority rule. The victories in University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest represent a strategic recovery for the Liberals , filling seats vacated by high-profile members and strengthening their position in the House of Commons. Danielle Martin, the Liberal candidate for University-Rosedale, celebrated her victory, securing a commanding 63% of the vote. Doly Begum, running in Scarborough Southwest, also celebrated a decisive win, securing 69.9% of the vote. The third byelection in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne was too close to call on Monday evening.

The wins in Toronto are particularly significant for the Liberals. These ridings were previously held by prominent Liberal figures, whose departures – Chrystia Freeland to an advisory role and Bill Blair to a diplomatic post – had initially weakened the party’s parliamentary presence. The new victories bring the Liberal's total to 173 seats. The wins represent a significant boost to their numerical advantage, granting them the ability to push forward with their legislative priorities without requiring the support of other parties. Martin emphasized her commitment to tackling critical issues such as housing affordability, healthcare, climate change, infrastructure, and the future of the economy. Similarly, Begum expressed her dedication to advocating for religious harmony, representing all constituents, improving transit infrastructure in Scarborough, and ensuring that families can thrive.

The byelections were marked by varying levels of voter turnout. While official turnout figures are still pending, reports suggest that advance voting was more active than the activity seen on election day. The Liberals have also made recent efforts to appeal to Toronto voters. Although the mayor did not publicly endorse a candidate, she has worked with the Liberals on several initiatives, including housing. The byelection results have significant implications for the political landscape. With the Liberals gaining ground in Toronto, the political dynamics are shifting. The wins in University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest highlight the Liberal's resilience and their ability to maintain their voter base, even in the absence of popular incumbents. The wins send a clear message: the Liberals are gaining traction, and the push for a majority government seems more tangible than ever. The campaign focused on key issues relevant to voters, like affordability and global concerns, and offered a vision of progress rooted in infrastructure, housing, and social services. The Liberals are poised to use their increased power to enact their policies and shape Canada's future.





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