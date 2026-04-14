Liberals Secure Majority Government with By-election Wins, Conservatives Assess Weakening Performance

The Liberal Party of Canada achieved a majority government with wins in three byelections, prompting reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the results, while commentators analyzed the implications for the Conservative Party's strategy and future prospects. The byelection results also showcased the different voter turnout.

The federal Liberals celebrated a significant victory on Monday, securing a majority government following byelection wins in three key ridings. These wins, including Scarborough Southwest, University-Rosedale, and the nail-biting race in Terrebonne, marked a strong showing for the governing party. The victories solidified the Liberals ' position in the House of Commons, giving them a comfortable majority. The results highlighted the Liberals ' continued strength in traditional strongholds and their ability to gain ground in strategically important areas. The wins are a result of the work of Doly Begum and Danielle Martin, and the hard work of Tatiana Auguste.

The byelection results drew immediate reactions from across the political spectrum. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his disappointment, criticizing what he termed a 'cynical power grab' and alleging that the Liberal victory was the result of 'backroom deals.' He pointed to the support of floor crossers as a key factor in the Liberals securing a majority. CTV News political commentator James Moore offered a more nuanced perspective, acknowledging the fairness of Poilievre's argument but also emphasizing the importance of long-term strategic thinking for the Conservatives. Moore suggested that Poilievre should focus on the 2029 election, rather than reacting to short-term poll fluctuations. The focus should be on building a strong base and expanding its appeal.

CTV News Ottawa Bureau Chief Graham Richardson analyzed the implications of the byelection results for the Conservative Party. While acknowledging Poilievre's continued support base, Richardson highlighted concerns about the party's weakening performance, particularly in Terrebonne. The dramatic drop in the Conservative vote share in Terrebonne, from 18% in the last general election to just over 3% in the byelection, was flagged as a potential warning sign. Richardson raised the question of whether Poilievre was further from his target demographic than before the byelections. The analysis underscored the importance of leadership perception and the need for the Conservatives to adapt their strategy to maintain and grow their support.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has extended his congratulations to the newly elected Scarborough Southwest MP Doly Begum and University-Rosedale MP Danielle Martin





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