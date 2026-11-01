Liberals outraise Conservatives by nearly $1M in third quarter of 2026

The Liberal Party raised $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, nearly $1 million more than the Conservative Party's $3.9 million, according to Elections Canada. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of paying off corporate powerbrokers, as Carney called six federal byelections for Dec. 7.

The Liberal Party raised nearly $1 million more than the Conservative Party in the third quarter of 2026, according to records published by Elections Canada.

Liberal Fundraising Surpasses Conservative Totals

The Liberals brought in $4.9 million during the quarter, while the Conservatives raised $3.9 million. The figures mark a reversal from the second quarter of the year, when the Conservatives raised $5 million and the Liberals raised $4.3 million. That earlier Conservative lead of about $700,000 has now shifted in the Liberals' favor by roughly $1 million. Elections Canada published the fundraising records.

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The agency is the federal body responsible for administering Canada's election laws and disclosing political finance data. The third-quarter reports cover July, August and September. The second-quarter reports covered April, May and June. The latest numbers give the Liberals a financial advantage heading into the fall and winter political period.

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The Liberal Party and the Conservative Party are the two largest federal parties in Canada. The Bloc Quebecois, the New Democratic Party and the Green Party also report fundraising totals to Elections Canada, but their third-quarter numbers were not included in the texts reviewed.

Poilievre Attacks Carney On Corporate Gifts

When asked at a press conference Sunday about being surpassed by the Liberals in fundraising, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of using the corporate powerbrokers that he is paying off with tax dollars. Poilievre also said Carney was giving an unprecedented gusher of gifts to his corporate friends through subsidies and handouts. The comments came as Carney called six federal byelections on Sunday. The byelections will be held in ridings across Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Voters in those ridings will go to the polls on Dec. 7. One of the byelections is for the riding of Brantford-Brant South, with that vote also set for Dec. 7. The other five ridings have not been named in the records reviewed. The byelections will fill seats that became vacant for various reasons.

They will be the first federal votes since Carney called them on Sunday. The results will not change the overall seat count in the House of Commons dramatically, but they will be seen as a test of party support. Poilievre made his remarks at a press conference on Sunday. He criticized Carney's approach to corporate subsidies and handouts.

Carney has not publicly responded to those specific accusations in the records reviewed. The prime minister's office has not commented on the fundraising disparity. Elections Canada signs were seen in the Beaches-East York riding in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The image was captured by Keito Newman of The Canadian Press.

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The photo shows a sign from Elections Canada in the Toronto riding. The fundraising figures are reported by political parties to Elections Canada and then published for public review. The Liberals' $4.9 million total in the third quarter is the highest among the parties for that period, based on the records published by Elections Canada. The Conservatives' $3.9 million total places them second in the latest quarter.

The six byelections called by Carney will take place in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The Brantford-Brant South byelection in Ontario is one of them, with the date set for Dec. 7. The other ridings will also vote on that same day. Poilievre said Carney is using corporate powerbrokers that he is paying off.

He also said the prime minister is providing an unprecedented gusher of gifts to corporate friends. The Conservative leader made the statements in response to a question about the fundraising numbers. The story was reported by Catherine Morrison of The Canadian Press. The Canadian Press is a national news agency in Canada.

The article was published on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The next fundraising quarter will cover October through December 2026. Poilievre became Conservative leader in 2022. Carney became prime minister in 2025.

The next federal election is scheduled for 2029 under Canada's fixed election date law, unless an earlier vote is triggered. The fundraising advantage could help the Liberals pay for advertising, polling and organizing ahead of the next campaign. The Conservatives have historically been strong fundraisers, but the third quarter shows a shift. The party that raises the most money often has more resources for outreach and messaging. Elections Canada publishes quarterly financial reports for all registered federal parties.