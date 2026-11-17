The Liberal government has limited debate on Bill C-41, which would allow advance requests for medical assistance in dying and prevent expansion to mental illness cases. Conservatives want the bill split to allow more study.

The Liberal government has limited debate on its proposed changes to Canada's medical assistance in dying law, despite opposition calls for more study. Bill C-41, introduced in the House of Commons on Oct. 27, would amend the Criminal Code to allow people to make advance requests to access MAID.

It would also prevent a scheduled expansion of MAID access to those suffering solely from a mental illness. The bill needs to pass the House of Commons and the Senate before March 17. That is the date on which the current law would extend MAID access to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Members of Parliament adopted a motion by Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Monday to limit debate at second reading to a single day.

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Conservatives Criticize Limited Debate

Conservatives support the proposal to bar MAID access for those suffering solely from a mental illness. However, they have urged the government to split the bill to give parliamentarians more time to study advance requests. Conservative MP Tamara Jansen said it is absolutely shameful that the government is shutting down debate on a bill that deals with life and death. Jansen accused the Liberals of denying MPs the information they need to do their jobs.

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The motion to limit debate was adopted despite calls from the Opposition for more time to study the bill. The government says the deadline of March 17 must be met to avoid the scheduled expansion. Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser appeared at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights in Ottawa. A photo shows Fraser waiting to appear at the committee on Monday, June 29, 2026, by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

The debate over Bill C-41 comes as Parliament faces a tight timeline. The bill must pass both the House of Commons and the Senate before March 17. If it does not, MAID access would extend to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Conservatives have argued that splitting the bill would allow for more thorough study of advance requests.

Opposition Demands More Study Time

They support the part of the bill that would bar MAID access for those suffering solely from a mental illness. However, they want more time to examine the advance requests provisions. Jansen's comments reflect opposition frustration with the limited debate. She said the government is shutting down debate on a life-and-death issue.

The Liberals have not commented on the accusation. The motion was adopted on Monday. The bill was introduced on Oct. 27. It would amend the Criminal Code to allow advance requests.

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It would also prevent the scheduled expansion. The deadline for passage is March 17. The debate at second reading was limited to a single day. Fraser is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Fraser Appears Before Justice Committee

He appeared at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights. The committee meeting took place in Ottawa. The photo was taken on Monday, June 29, 2026. The article was written with files from Anja Karadeglija.

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